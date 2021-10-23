Governor Newsom Issues Emergency Proclamation to Support Counties Recovering from Recent Fires

Published: Oct 22, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency to support counties recovering from several wildfires, including the counties of Siskiyou and Trinity due to the River Complex Fire; Kern County due to the French Fire; Tuolumne County due to the Washington Fire; Mendocino County due to the Hopkins Fire; and Tulare County due to the Windy Fire and KNP Complex Fire.

The proclamation enables the counties to access resources under the California Disaster Assistance Act to bolster their recovery efforts, supports impacted residents by waiving fees to replace documents such as driver’s licenses and birth certificates, extends consumer protections and streamlines and expedites the removal of ash and debris, among other provisions.

Governor Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in counties impacted by the Fawn Fire, Cache Fire, Caldor Fire, McFarland and Monument fires, Antelope and River fires, Dixie, Fly and Tamarack fires and the Lava Fire and Beckwourth Complex Fire. The Governor has also signed executive orders to support impacted communities and bolster wildfire response and recovery efforts.

The state previously secured FMAGs to support the response to the Alisal Fire, Fawn Fire, Dixie Fire in Lassen, Butte and Plumas counties and the response to the French Fire, Caldor Fire, Monument Fire, River Fire and Lava Fire. The White House last month approved a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and Presidential Emergency Declaration to support the Caldor Fire response, and previously approved a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support counties impacted by the Dixie and River fires.

The text of today’s proclamation can be found here.

