THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2021

MONDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2021

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (3 bills)

H.R. 4111 – Sovereign Debt Contract Capacity Act (Rep. Waters – Financial Services) H.R. 2265 – Financial Exploitation Prevention Act of 2021 (Rep. Wagner – Financial Services) H.R. 5142 – To award posthumously a Congressional Gold Medal, in commemoration to the service members who perished in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021, during the evacuation of citizens of the United States and Afghan allies at Hamid Karzai International Airport, and for other purposes (Rep. McClain – Financial Services)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2021

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.

H.R. 2119 – Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. McBath – Education and Labor)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House is not in session.

Suspensions (5 bills)

H.R. 5661 – Continued State Flexibility to Assist Older Foster Youth Act (Rep. Danny Davis – Ways and Means) H.R. 4035 – Real Justice for Our Veterans Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Judiciary) S. 921 – Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary) S. 1502 – COPS Counseling Act of 2021 (Sen. Cortez Masto – Judiciary) S. 1511 – Protecting America’s First Responders Act of 2021, as amended (Sen. Grassley – Judiciary)

– Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)

Possible Consideration of the Build Back Better Act

Possible Consideration of H.R. 3992 – Protect Older Job Applicants Act of 2021 (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Education and Labor)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible