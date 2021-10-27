Sunshine Coast Health Centre, Leading Drug, Alcohol, PTSD, and Trauma Treatment in BC Canada, Announces New Counsellors
British Columbia, Canada
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a top-rated drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD treatment program for men located in Powell River, BC.
We are excited to announce four new counsellors for our program. Each brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a top-rated Canadian drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD treatment program for men at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/, is proud to announce four new counsellors. The new staff helps it improve its staff to client ratio and maintain its lead as a best-in-class recovery program in British Columbia and indeed all of Canada.
“We are excited to announce four new counsellors for our program. Each brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “We work hard at a good client to counsellor ratio, and these four new hires not only improve our ratio but improve the quality of the client experience."
The new counsellors are:
Rick Berghauser; Rick uses cognitive behavioural therapy, positive psychology, attachment theory and John Gottman’s work in his approach to counselling.
Vednidhi Teeruthroy; Ved is a Registered Psychotherapist (RP, College of Registered Psychotherapists of Ontario) and Registered Clinical Counsellor (RCC, British Columbia Association of Clinical Counsellors). He is also a Certified Hypnotherapist (CH, National Guild of Hypnotists) and a Clinical Fellow of the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy (AAMFT).
Jocelyn Wood; Jocelyn has been practicing psychotherapy for over 17 years. She has had the opportunity to work with adults, youth and children. She has worked in residential and outpatient treatment as well as schools, private practice and a specialized trauma program.
Terra Janot; Terra is a counselling therapist who is passionate about the journey towards inner wholeness and transformation. She has been working in the world of addictions and recovery since obtaining her undergraduate degree in addictions counselling in 2010 from the University of Lethbridge.
Persons looking to learn more about drug rehab or alcohol treatment can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-alcohol-treatment/. That page explains the basics of the Centre's innovative methodology, which is a non 12 step methodology. It should be noted that a parallel Centre called, Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/), offers best-in-class therapy and treatment options for women, also in Powell River, British Columbia Canada).
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 32-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
