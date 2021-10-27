Learn & Play Montessori Announces New Post on Private Kindergarten Options in San Ramon, Dublin, & Fremont
Bay Area parents are looking for private school options to accommodate tight schedules and the new needs of the workplace.
We are finding that more and more Bay Area parents are returning to in-person work and thus looking for affordable, flexible, private school options for kindergarten.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fremont, California. Learn and Play Montessori, a best-in-class preschool and kindergarten program offering both face-to-face and online (virtual) options, is proud to announce a new post on finding private kindergarten options in San Ramon, Dublin, and Fremont California. As the Pandemic recedes more and more busy Bay Area parents are looking for private school options to accommodate tight schedules and the new needs of the workplace.
— Harpreet Grewal
“We are finding that more and more Bay Area parents are returning to in-person work and thus looking for affordable, flexible, private school options for kindergarten,” explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. “While the public kindergartens in San Ramon, Dublin, and Facebook can be pretty good, many parents struggle with their hours and with some of the uncertainty during the current situation. They want to explore options, including private kindergartens, and find options that work best not just for their kindergartener but for their whole family.”Private Kindergarten
Persons who want to read more about private kindergarten options can visit the new post at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/blog/private-kindergartens-in-san-ramon-are-not-easy-to-find/. They can also learn more at the information page on kindergarten at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/kindergarten/. Kindergarten is a key time in a young child’s life. It’s the time when the foundations of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) are set plus the foundations of a life-long love of learning. The Montessori method, fortunately, can be used to both enable a foundation in STEM plus a positive attitude towards learning. Second, from the perspective of a busy parent, the expanded hours of the Montessori kindergarten programs in Danville, Dublin, and Fremont can be truly remarkable. Indeed, parents who are interested in exploring kindergarten options for one or more children are encouraged to call the school nearest them and to reach out for more information. In some situations, campus tours can be arranged – of course within the limits of all local, state, and federal regulations due to the Pandemic.
Those who want online options can visit https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/online-learning/. That page explains how the online program works and has links to the daily Facebook live videos plus the YouTube channel. Many content options are available at no charge; others become available once a parent signs his or her child up. Another very exciting option for daycare is the South Fremont preschool page as that program also offers a South Fremont kindergarten program.
FINDING THE BEST KINDERGARTEN PROGRAM
Here is the background on this release. The Pandemic has created a challenging environment for both students and parents. For many parents with very young children, however, the “work from home” movement made it easier to have test out “homeschooling.” Now, however, many Bay Area parents are headed back to work and at exactly this time they confront the limited hours of public preschool and kindergarten. To some extent, uncertainty about public education is also encouraging many parents to explore private kindergarten options. When they find a Montessori-based kindergarten option in Danville, Dublin, and/or Fremont, they may be overjoyed to find a program that meets the needs of both parents and students.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI
Learn and Play Montessori aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori Method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to kindergarten. Schools are located in Danville, Fremont, Dublin, South Fremont, or San Ramon, and nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo, or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor and Walnut Creek. Bay Area Parents can find new locations at The Vineyards/Avalon in South Fremont and Warm Springs neighborhoods.
