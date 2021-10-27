Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco Announces New Post on Flexibility, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Options
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco is proud to announce a new post on orthognathic surgery.
Jaw surgery isn't always a choice, though in some cases there is a cosmetic component.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco, a team of top-rated Bay Area oral surgeons at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/, is proud to announce a new post on the need for flexibility. As the post explains, residents might worry about the cost of orthognathic surgery in San Francisco. Medical insurance benefits cover the majority of the cost of this type of surgery, but there may be out of pocket costs that may be eligible for interest-free financing.
"Jaw surgery isn't always a choice, though in some cases there is a cosmetic component. Whether it's a long-term congenital abnormality or from a traumatic event, there is a time when it needs to be addressed quickly," explained Dr. Alex Rabinovich, head of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center in San Francisco. "When it comes to finances, my team has several ways to ease the 'financial pain' that include insurance and payment options."
Bay Area residents can review the new post at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/2021/10/no-two/. Residents in need of jaw surgery may be on the search for the best orthognathic surgery options in San Francisco, including financial options. A professional team led by Dr. Alex Rabinovich can manage various procedures, including the following: bone grafting, dental implants (https://www.sfdentalimplants.com/), and corrective jaw surgery. Residents suffering from jaw deformities due to congenital disabilities or a traumatic accident can reach out to the clinic for a no-obligation consultation. In addition, professional clinic staff can help patients manage the financial cost of jaw surgery by helping to review insurance plans. Reasonable monthly payment plans can factor into paying for jaw surgery. Bay Area residents can reach out to Dr. Rabinovich for a no-obligation consultation. Interested persons are also encouraged to review the clinic's jaw surgery page at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/jaw-surgery/.
ABOUT ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY SAN FRANCISCO
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco (http://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/) is located in the Financial District of the City. Under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon. Extensive training and years of focused oral surgery experience set Alex Rabinovich MD DDS apart from the growing number of general dentists offering oral surgery and other dental procedures. Procedures include wisdom teeth extraction, orthognathic or jaw surgery, sleep apnea mouth appliances, and dental implants. Dr. Rabinovich is also available for emergency oral surgery in the San Francisco environs. Oral Surgery San Francisco serves all neighborhoods in San Francisco, including Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, and Noe Valley. Residents in the surrounding area, including Marin County and Santa Clara County, can also reach out to the highly-rated oral surgeon.
