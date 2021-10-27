Villarreal Law Firm,Team of Personal Injury Lawyers in Brownsville, Announces Content Focused on ‘Abogado de Accidentes’
The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County – and are known as the top personal injury lawyers in Brownsville
Being the victim of a car or truck accident is stressful enough.”BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villarreal Law Firm, a team of accident lawyers in Brownsville Texas seeking to be the best accident lawyer for each and every client, is proud to announce new content focused on Spanish speakers in the Rio Grande Valley. The new content bolsters the firm’s reputation as a top law firm among the Spanish-speaking community in Cameron County.
“Our staff is fully bilingual,” explained attorney Javier Villarreal, a managing partner at the Villarreal law firm. “Being the victim of a car or truck accident is stressful enough,” he continued. “Our updated Spanish-language content helps those who are searching for ‘abogado de accidentes,’ that is ‘accident lawyer’ to find a team that can deal with them in their native tongue.”
Persons who want to check out the newly updated Spanish content can start with the landing page at https://jvlawfirm.net/se-habla-espanol/. That page explains the basic offerings of the law firm in Spanish and has an easy link to a no obligation, no cost consultation in Spanish. Second, those who speak Spanish are encouraged to visit key landing pages focused on Spanish-language content at https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/abogado-de-accidentes-automovilisticos/ and at https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/abogado-de-lesiones-personales/. The Spanish language is front and center on these newly updated pages, making it clear that everyone – regardless of income, status, or language – is entitled to the best legal representation possible for a possible accident claim. Finally, should an accident victim pick up the phone, he or she will be delighted to find that the staff at the firm is fluent in both Spanish and English. After all, the language spoken has no impact on the legal rights one has in any potential accident or personal injury lawsuit.
FINDING AN ‘ABOGADO DE ACCIDENTES’ IN BROWNSVILLE
Here is background on this release. Many residents in Brownsville and throughout the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) speak Spanish as their first language. They may be recent immigrants or just folks who are understandably proud about their Mexican heritage. Indeed, many residents are not just from Mexico but from other places in Central and South America. But like everyone in the Rio Grande Valley, they depend on the automobile. Unfortunately, accidents happen. Thus if a person is in an injury accident they understandably want a legal team that can make the process easy for them. One factor is the language ability of attorneys and staff. For these reasons, the Villarreal Law Firm is proud to announce newly updated Spanish-language content on its website. In addition, persons in McAllen Texas can visit the McAllen attorney microsite at https://jvlawfirmmcallen.com/.
ABOUT THE VILLARREAL LAW FIRM
The law firm of Javier Villarreal offers a team of attorneys, considered among the best personal injury attorneys near Harlingen, Texas, and surrounding cities in Cameron County. Whether a person is looking for an auto or car accident attorney, a lawyer with broad experience in trucking accidents and litigation (including 18 wheelers), or a lawyer for injuries that resulted from a motorcycle, boating, or other forms of accidents (including slip and fall), the Villarreal team of attorneys can help. The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County – and are known as the top personal injury lawyers in Brownsville and Harlingen, from Los Fresnos to San Benito, and in all of South Padre Island.
