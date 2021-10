VIVAQUANT, INC. NAMED FINALIST FOR 2021 TEKNE AWARDS

The small, lightweight and rechargeable Rhythm Express RX-1 mini captures high-res ECGs and is comfortable to wear for days. The ONLY 1-piece remote cardiac monitor available today!

VivaQuant selected as a finalist for the Tekne Medical Technology innovation award for its unique wearable arrhythmia monitor.

ST. PAUL, MN, USA, October 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- VivaQuant is a Minnesota Technology Association 2021 "Tekne" Awards finalist, based upon their wearable π—₯𝗫-𝟭 π™’π™žπ™£π™ž remote cardiac monitor. For the past two decades, the Tekne Awards have recognized organizations that are leading-edge innovators in science and technology throughout Minnesota. The 2021 Tekne Awards celebration on Nov. 17 will reveal winners among the finalists in 13 categories.VivaQuant CEO, Brian Brockway says, β€œOur goal is to enable physicians to make the fastest and most accurate diagnoses possible at the lowest cost. The clean ECG signals made possible by the π—₯𝗫-𝟭 π™’π™žπ™£π™ž'𝙨 advanced onboard signal processing, combined with 24/7 support and our online access portal, are getting us to that goal!β€β€œEach year, the Tekne Awards celebrate Minnesota’s leaders and innovators in the technology field,” said Jeff Tollefson, president and CEO of MnTech. β€œEven amidst an ongoing pandemic, we are excited to recognize these companies and their efforts in spearheading technology and innovation both locally and globally.”For additional information and a full list of Tekne finalists, visit MnTech.org/tekne-awards-2021 or contact Patty Carruth | 952-230-4554 | patty@mntech.orgAbout VivaQuant, Inc.VivaQuant is a digital health care company providing remote cardiac monitoring services to clinics and hospitals under the Rhythm Express brand. The company's highly differentiated mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) wearable, the π—₯𝗫-𝟭 π™’π™žπ™£π™ž, enables near real-time observation of a patient's heart rhythm and can be comfortably worn for up to 30 days. The π™’π™žπ™£π™ž was designed from the ground up to provide the trifecta of wearables - a device that is easy to wear, easy to use, and provides accurate diagnostic data. The π™’π™žπ™£π™ž contains proprietary noise cancelling algorithms that result in high-clarity ECGs, and our proprietary wavelet analytics, enabled by machine learning, provide near-perfect identification of cardiac arrhythmias and facilitate fast diagnosis. We provide 24/7/365 oversight of incoming patient data from the π™’π™žπ™£π™ž, where millions of heartbeats are translated into actionable information which physicians can use as an aid in diagnosis and establishing life-saving care plans for patients.About the Minnesota Technology AssociationThe Minnesota Technology Association (MnTech) is a coalition of more than 200 member companies united in building a stronger tech ecosystem and innovation economy in Minnesota. Formerly known as the Minnesota High Tech Association (MHTA), the organization works to ensure that Minnesota’s technology-driven companies have access to exceptional talent, dedicated public policy advocates, and are part of an innovative, inclusive technology community. Learn more at www.mntech.org