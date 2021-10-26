VIVAQUANT, INC. NAMED FINALIST FOR 2021 TEKNE AWARDS
VivaQuant selected as a finalist for the Tekne Medical Technology innovation award for its unique wearable arrhythmia monitor.ST. PAUL, MN, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VivaQuant is a Minnesota Technology Association 2021 "Tekne" Awards finalist, based upon their wearable 𝗥𝗫-𝟭 𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙞 remote cardiac monitor. For the past two decades, the Tekne Awards have recognized organizations that are leading-edge innovators in science and technology throughout Minnesota. The 2021 Tekne Awards celebration on Nov. 17 will reveal winners among the finalists in 13 categories.
VivaQuant CEO, Brian Brockway says, “Our goal is to enable physicians to make the fastest and most accurate diagnoses possible at the lowest cost. The clean ECG signals made possible by the 𝗥𝗫-𝟭 𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙞'𝙨 advanced onboard signal processing, combined with 24/7 support and our online access portal, are getting us to that goal!”
“Each year, the Tekne Awards celebrate Minnesota’s leaders and innovators in the technology field,” said Jeff Tollefson, president and CEO of MnTech. “Even amidst an ongoing pandemic, we are excited to recognize these companies and their efforts in spearheading technology and innovation both locally and globally.”
For additional information and a full list of Tekne finalists, visit MnTech.org/tekne-awards-2021 or contact Patty Carruth | 952-230-4554 | patty@mntech.org
About VivaQuant, Inc.
VivaQuant is a digital health care company providing remote cardiac monitoring services to clinics and hospitals under the Rhythm Express brand. The company's highly differentiated mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) wearable, the 𝗥𝗫-𝟭 𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙞, enables near real-time observation of a patient's heart rhythm and can be comfortably worn for up to 30 days. The 𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙞 was designed from the ground up to provide the trifecta of wearables - a device that is easy to wear, easy to use, and provides accurate diagnostic data. The 𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙞 contains proprietary noise cancelling algorithms that result in high-clarity ECGs, and our proprietary wavelet analytics, enabled by machine learning, provide near-perfect identification of cardiac arrhythmias and facilitate fast diagnosis. We provide 24/7/365 oversight of incoming patient data from the 𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙞, where millions of heartbeats are translated into actionable information which physicians can use as an aid in diagnosis and establishing life-saving care plans for patients.
About the Minnesota Technology Association
The Minnesota Technology Association (MnTech) is a coalition of more than 200 member companies united in building a stronger tech ecosystem and innovation economy in Minnesota. Formerly known as the Minnesota High Tech Association (MHTA), the organization works to ensure that Minnesota’s technology-driven companies have access to exceptional talent, dedicated public policy advocates, and are part of an innovative, inclusive technology community. Learn more at www.mntech.org.
Brian Brockway
VivaQuant, Inc.
bbrock@vivaquant.com