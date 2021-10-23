Steven Lockhart joins Realty One Group West in Irvine - Orange County Realtor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Realty ONE Group West, a modern lifestyle brand and ONE of the real estate industry's fastest growing companies announced today Steven Lockhart has joined it's ranks of realtors in Orange County. Mr. Lockhart, an Orange County realtor, native, and 5th generation Californian brings a deep and rich experience in marketing and business development.
"Realty ONE Group West is the perfect fit for what I want to accomplish within the OC real estate market," noted Mr. Lockhart. "I have been involved in multiple facets of the real estate market performing backend marketing, mortgages, and renovation of properties for the last 15 years, I'm definitely comfortable putting my talents to good use. Having lived in Newport Beach (Bayshore) and Irvine (Turtle Ridge, Woodbridge, and West Park), I have a great understanding of the luxury home buying and luxury home selling market for these communities. In particular, my specialty will be with homes in the $1-$10 Million range."
Mr. Lockhart will operate through Realty ONE Group West's office in located at: 4010 Barranca Pkwy #120 in Irvine, California. The location is convenient for listing luxury homes in Newport Beach and Irvine and other communities in Orange County and is available in-person by appointment, phone, or online.
Mr. Lockhart recently was asked his take on the Orange County real estate market and noted, "In a buyer's market homes typically stay listed for more than 6 months, in a neutral market homes stay on the market 3-6 months, and a buyer's market homes typically take less than 3 months to sell. It's clear - we are still in a Seller's Market and it is 'White Hot!' Irvine typically sees 2500-3000 homes sold per year, however we only have inventory of 140-150 homes and many homes are sold within 30 days! In Newport Beach 750-1000 homes are sold per year with an active inventory of 110-115 homes. While we all have opinions on where the housing market is headed one thing remains, the number of houses in the area is somewhat fixed, rarely do we see new neighborhoods pop up to increase the supply," continued Mr. Lockhart, "so, it will continue to be tight for a while."
If you are looking for a Newport / Irvine realtor give Mr. Lockhart a call, he has the local knowledge and the expertise to assist you. For more information visit https://trivistarealestate.com
Steven Lockhart
Real Estate Agent
DRE #02159155
Realty ONE Group West
4010 Barranca Pkwy #120
Irvine, CA 92604
m: 949.436.7050 | o: 949.783.2400
Steven Lockhart
TriVista Real Estate
