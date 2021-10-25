UMBRA Companies Inc. Prepares to Build Housing Projects in Florida to Counter Veteran Homelessness

Umbra Companies, Inc. UMBRA Homes UMBRA Condos

CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran homelessness is a serious crisis in the majority of American states including California, Washington, Texas, and Florida.

Florida has the third-highest population of veterans, right behind California and Texas. It’s estimated there are more than 1.5 million veterans in the state; 1.38 million of them are males while the remaining 140,000 are females.

On any given day, at least 2,400 of Florida’s veterans sleep without a shelter. Although the number of homeless veterans reduced by almost 70% from 2010 to 2019, it has risen again in 2020, as stated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

It must be noted the increment in the homeless veteran population was observed even before the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic broke out after the survey was already conducted, meaning the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns have not been calculated in the HUD’s report.

Authorities fear the number of homeless veterans has increased since the pandemic broke out. The most obvious reason would be the surge in unemployment caused by the lockdowns in the U.S.

To fight the growing crisis of veteran homelessness, UMBRA Companies Inc. (UCIX) has started planning its housing projects in many states including California, Texas, Florida, and Washington.

The purpose of these projects is to provide safe and suitable households to American veterans and their families.

The purpose of these projects is to provide safe and suitable households to American veterans and their families.

As of now, the company is actively looking for investors to step up and invest in the noble cause.


