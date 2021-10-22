Middlesex/ Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A304164
TROOPER: Jon Prack
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/22/21 1100 hours
LOCATION: Plainfield, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Christopher Duprey
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic violence victims
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a welfare check in Plainfield, VT. Further investigation revealed Christopher Duprey had physically assaulted a family or household member. Duprey had left the scene before Troopers had arrived but later turned himself in to the Middlesex State Police Barracks. Duprey was processed and was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 10/25/21 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: YES
Trooper Jonathan Prack
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex VT 05602
(802) 229-9191
(802) 229-2648 (fax)