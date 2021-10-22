Middlesex/ Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A304164

TROOPER: Jon Prack

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/22/21 1100 hours

LOCATION: Plainfield, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Christopher Duprey

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic violence victims

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a welfare check in Plainfield, VT. Further investigation revealed Christopher Duprey had physically assaulted a family or household member. Duprey had left the scene before Troopers had arrived but later turned himself in to the Middlesex State Police Barracks. Duprey was processed and was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/25/21 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: YES

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)