DeShaun Williams Discusses Leadership Empowerment

NINETY SIX, SC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeShaun Williams is fast becoming one of the most sought-after leadership coaches, especially among the youthful community, judging by the tons of accolades coming from his clients. The podcast host of "Talk That Matters” and "Divine Design", author, and advocate for suicide prevention, and mental health awareness has built a reputation for his unique approach for helping young males between the ages of 18 and 27 to become the leaders in their space.
“DeShaun speaks for our youth, the challenges, the judgments, the pain, and the avenues to use to overcome in ways that speak right to the heart that leads to solutions,” said Heather Rine.
Millions of people across the globe go through several situations that sometimes inhibit them from reaching their full potentials. The case is particularly worrisome for young adults, which is where DeShaun Williams is looking to make a difference by helping them grow their self-confidence and push boundaries, irrespective of the challenges they may face.
DeShaun Williams and his team are on a mission to inspire, empower, and motivate the next generation of game-changers and influencers, by arming them with the necessary skillset and tools to succeed in life and impact people around them.
The organization offers a wide range of services, including Discovery Call, Leadership Empowerment, and Divine Public Speaking. DeShaun personifies the growth process, digging into his experience to offer easy-to-implement yet effective life-changing strategies. The efforts of the speaker and coach have not gone unnoticed, with accolades coming from different quarters, winning the 2015 Prudential Spirit of The Community Award and recently published in "Your Success" Magazine.
