Riti Grover Shares How Using Gale Engage Can Increase The Efficiency Of Your Public Library

Library Director Riti Grover

Library Director Riti Grover shares how using Gale Engage can help your public library adapt to changes in technology and run efficiently.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libraries are a great place for seeking knowledge, learning, doing research, and improving academically, socially, and so on. Public Libraries have to constantly evolve, according to Riti Grover, especially with our constantly evolving communities with varying desires and needs. Luckily, data gathering and analyzing tools are available for library directors and management to implement for effective engagement with library patrons.

One of such tools is Gale Engage, a powerful data processing tool explicitly created to help increase efficiency in any public library. Gale engage is designed for effective library management, marketing, and data analysis. It offers visualization features that make it easy for library staff to figure out what their users need, changing trends in library usage at the local level, and the best way to provide services to their patrons. The tool can help inspire library staff to be more creative and increase their customer engagement and service. With this, library teams can now focus their attention on the community and their essential needs.

Many library communities and institutions use Gale Engage to increase engagement and efficiency, and a great example is Riti Grover, former director at Farmington (Mich.) Community Library. Riti is famous for her innovative, inspiring, and creative approach to improving library engagement and offering library users the best experience. Since implementing Gale Engage in the libraries under her management, they have gained a tool to analyze the collection usage and program attendance data. This tool can now help them get books, ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, DVDs, databases, and programs according to their patron's needs. They could also market their services to potential users. It's not easy to fully comprehend how Gale Engage works, but Riti Grover was aware of the work ahead of her right from the beginning. With her determination and consistency, she ensured that her staff had a complete understanding of the tools and could feed the available data into it to produce a result they could effectively use.

Riti Grover and the Farmington (Mich.) Community Library has trained a team to upload, assess, analyze, and interpret the data with Gale Engage. With every day of use, their efficiency and capability are growing. Thanks to this life-changing technology, the library community can now better respond to the requests and needs of patrons.

There are several reasons why Gale Engage is a must for any library community that wants to meet the demands of modern-day library users. The tool is ever ready to accept and analyze data, as long as the library management is prepared to upload it. Collection usage of digital content like eBooks, streaming services, and databases is provided to help library management understand how users engage with their platforms. The usage patterns can then be studied and analyzed to understand users' needs and predict their subsequent expectations.

Gale Engage tools provide a fully immersive experience that helps libraries ultimately view their community demographics to create the perfect marketing outreach. It has a customizable dashboard with visualization capabilities that allow library staff to understand everything going on at a glance. The dashboard makes it super easy to analyze reports properly to make informed decisions that further increase engagement. Based on activities, the platform automatically groups patrons to allow for effective program outreach.

Email is a powerful tool for target-marketing new products and services, informing, educating, and inspiring library cardholders. The email features on Gale Engage are game-changing, helping to improve digital marketing for libraries. It also has social media management tools to engage library users and help other people discover innovative resources for other prospective library patrons by taking advantage of the power of social media. All information on Gale Engage is private and secured, with a guarantee of protecting the user's data and identification.