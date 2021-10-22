Submit Release
Cryptocurrency and Digital Assets

Monitor complaints

When should I contact the DFPI?

Whether your financial loss is $5 or $50,000, you can contact us about your experience with a financial product or service, including cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets, or ATMs. If you sense something is wrong and you’ve had issues connecting with a service provider, please let us know.

What do I need to provide?

Gather your information before you file your complaint, including your account information, the company or individuals you corresponded with, any contracts and related paperwork and your attempts to resolve any issues. You can upload related documents by scanning it or taking a picture.

We never ask for a person’s immigration status or private information like a social security number. If it’s easier, you can also have someone file the complaint on your behalf with express written authorization.

