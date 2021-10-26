Unearth, a Field Operations Platform, Acquires Funding from Bentley iTwin Ventures to Enhance Digital Twin Technology
Empowering Field Workers and Asset Owners with Easy-to-Use Data Collection Tools and Unparalleled Visibility of OperationsSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unearth Technologies, Inc., a SaaS platform streamlining field operations for critical infrastructure providers, today announced a financial investment by Bentley iTwin Ventures, part of Bentley Acceleration Initiatives. Terms were not disclosed.
Unearth’s field-first platform is trusted by the federal government and top utilities as well as participants in construction and transportation. Founded in 2017, Unearth is backed by some of the most established VC’s in Seattle - Vulcan Capital, the investment arm of Vulcan Inc., led the Series A with involvement from Madrona Venture Partners.
Bentley Acceleration Initiatives is the internal incubator for strategic investments of Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company. Its objective is to bring together ecosystem partners in digital co-ventures. Unearth’s robust field tools complement Bentley’s innovative cloud services for the entire asset lifecycle, including the unique Bentley iTwin platform, which serves as the foundation for building digital twin solutions. Unearth equips field workers with custom, intuitive tools for rapid data capture, instant visualization of asset information, and real-time communication with other remote teams, bridging the gap between the field and office.
Infrastructure owners have, in many ways, been passed over by the recent advancements in digital transformations for the built world. Today in the field, data capture still relies on analog, paper-based methods and data handoff requires bulky, time-based formats such as turning in hand-drawn maps or mailing DVDs, which ultimately means timely data accessibility is just not a reality. These processes are slow, error-prone, confusing, and costly. To resolve information bottlenecks and dissolve silos, the office needs dynamic visibility into the field while field workers need an easy-to-use platform where they can quickly contextualize and record digital information.
After an initial focus on drone technology, Unearth spearheaded a data agnostic, cloud-based solution, OnePlace, to address these diverse, pressing field needs. Infrastructure providers use Unearth’s digital toolkits, location-based services, and productivity dashboards for facilities maintenance and resilience, risk mitigation for physical assets, and a range of inspection tasks that keep communities safe and operations running smoothly. Partnered with Bentley’s iTwin platform, OnePlace can continue to transform the hand-off between engineers, contractors, and owners by streamlining field-to-office communication, documentation, and data integrity throughout the full asset lifecycle.
“The work that Unearth is doing to digitize and streamline field operations for today’s infrastructure is contributing to creating a sustainable future for our cities,” said Santanu Das, Chief Acceleration Officer, Bentley Systems. “By leveraging the powerful Bentley iTwin platform, we feel that Unearth is uniquely positioned to accelerate the creation of meaningful infrastructure digital twins, facilitating further access and availability of data for necessary collaboration.”
Brian Saab, CEO, Unearth Technologies, said, “We’re excited to be building this partnership with Bentley, an early pioneer in digital transformation of the entire asset lifecycle. Infrastructure providers are at an inflection point and need innovative software solutions to manage the tremendous challenges entailed in modernizing our cities, our energy grid, and frankly all of our nation’s critical infrastructure. By partnering with Bentley, we look forward to streamlining data sharing and collection in the field to help break down data silos across an organization and - ultimately - support asset owners with actionable data, wherever work happens.”
About Unearth Technologies, Inc.
Unearth is a Series A, venture-backed SaaS startup with customers that include top 10 utilities and the federal government. Unearth’s integrated field operations platform, OnePlace, helps critical infrastructure providers connect assets, data, and field teams. With unparalleled visibility of operations, Unearth’s cloud-based software enables frontline workers to navigate and maintain physical assets to ensure that communities operate safely - in good times and bad. This geospatial, data agnostic platform can visualize client data and enhance workflows from anywhere. Simple and secure, OnePlace is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant on the AWS network with online/offline capabilities. For more information about Unearth, please visit www.unearthlabs.com.
