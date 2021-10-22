Democratic Women Senators Statement on SCOTUS Refusal to Block TX Abortion Ban

Women legislators express outrage over SCOTUS decision that will put countless Texans' health at risk

DENVER, CO – Today, several members of the Senate Democratic Women's Caucus released the subsequent joint statement in response to the Supreme Court's refusal to temporarily block the Texas abortion ban law as requested by the Department of Justice, a decision that was announced today:

“We are outraged to learn that the Supreme Court rejected the request by the Department of Justice to temporarily ban the dangerous Texas abortion ban while legal challenges continue to play out. The ban not only denies the constitutional right to reproductive freedom protected under Roe v. Wade, but is an outright attack on the health and safety of millions of Texans. Over the past few months, reproductive health care clinics in Colorado have seen alarming increases of people seeking abortions who have traveled from out of state. As we stand with Texans fighting to protect the right to reproductive freedom, we remain committed to ensuring that Colorado continues to be a safe place for any American seeking access to their right to reproductive care.”

The statement was co-signed by the following members: Senator Julie Gonzales (D-Denver), Senator Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora), Senator Faith Winter (D-Westminster), Senator Brittany Pettersen (D-Lakewood), Senator Jessie Danielson (D-Wheat Ridge), Senator Tammy Story (D-Conifer), Senator Janet Buckner (D-Aurora), Senator Rachel Zenzinger (D-Arvada), Senator Joann Ginal (D-Fort Collins), and Senator Sonya Jaquez Lewis (D-Boulder County).