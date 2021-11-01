Fitment Industries Giving Away Honda S2000 Roadster for Disaster Relief Efforts

Johan Schwartz, professional race car driver and three-time Guinness World Record holder for longest drift, came to check out the giveaway car with the Fitment Industries team.

Appleton car aftermarket business partners with Reach Out Worldwide to raise donations through car giveaway

APPLETON, WIS., UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aftermarket automotive accessories retailer Fitment Industries, for the first time in its history, is giving away a fully built Honda S2000 roadster, as well as $10,000 to support disaster relief efforts around the world.

Fitment Industries is putting on this giveaway in partnership with Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW), a nonprofit organization founded by late actor Paul Walker in the wake of the 2010 Haiti earthquake. ROWW sponsors disaster response with agile groups of volunteer first-responders and professionals in the medical and construction fields to assist in disaster relief programs across the planet - as of 2021, ROWW has visited 11 countries as part of their relief efforts.

“When Fitment Industries hand-delivered a donation earlier this year at Fuel Fest LA we were ecstatic, we’re longtime fans of the whole team and regular viewers of their YouTube channel! So when they presented their plan to give away a built car and donate proceeds to ROWW we were incredibly excited! Their crew is the real deal, good luck to everyone who is entering to win the car and thank you for all your support of Reach Out WorldWide! “ said Reach Out Worldwide CEO Cody Walker.

The build includes custom forged wheels courtesy of Rotiform, BC Racing coilovers, Continental tires, MAPerformance intake and exhaust systems, a Seibon carbon fiber front lip and hood, and more. The build of the S2000 is currently ongoing, and those interested in following along are encouraged to visit Fitment Industries’ YouTube channel every Friday at Noon CST for live build updates. A full list of the parts to be added to the S2000 can be found on Fitment Industries’ giveaway page.

Fitment Industries’ giveaway runs until December 11, 2021, at which point a winner will be announced, taking home the fully-built S2000 along with $10,000 in cash. Those interested in entering the giveaway are encouraged to purchase gear and merchandise on the official Fitment Industries giveaway page - every $5 spent is equivalent to one entry.

Alternatively, customers may enter the sweepstakes via a donation option during checkout on their purchase. Fitment Industries has set a $25,000 donation goal for the S2000 giveaway, of which all proceeds will go towards benefitting Reach Out Worldwide’s disaster relief programs.

“From responding to Hurricane Ida immediately after the storm passed through Louisiana to coordinating volunteers in Turkey to provide basic survival necessities for groups of refugees who recently fled Afghanistan, Reach Out Worldwide is the real deal. This organization is constantly active in its mission of helping others. As car enthusiasts, we also are celebrating Paul Walker’s legacy with ROWW by supporting ROWW to respond immediately when a disaster strikes with this one-of-a-kind S2000 car giveaway alongside partners like Rotiform, BC Racing, Continental Tires, and MAPerformance. Let’s keep driving to make a difference!” Anthony Alvarado, PR & Charities Manager, Fitment Industries.

Fitment Industries, located in Appleton, Wisconsin, is one of America’s top aftermarket suppliers of car wheels, tires, suspension and accessories. It is a division of the Enthusiast Enterprises group of enthusiast suppliers, including Custom Offsets, SD Wheel, ARKON OFF-ROAD, Anthem Off-Road, Artisa ArtFormed Wheels, TrailBuilt Off-Road, Mr. Wheel Deal, and Function Powersports.

