Quantum Life Sciences appoints Ari Sengupta as Chief Strategy Officer & COO

The new role sees the “go to market” strategy specialist brought in to further advance corporate strategy, global alliances, and accelerate business expansion.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Life Sciences, a UK based company committed to offering quality approved cannabinoid-containing products backed with evidence-based research, has announced the appointment of Ari Sengupta as the company’s Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) & COO. The new role sees the “go to market” strategy specialist brought in to further advance corporate strategy, global alliances, and accelerate business expansion.

Ari Sengupta has more than 30 years of operational, advisory & consulting experience across a multitude of sectors (FMCG, hospitality, media & entertainment, manufacturing) in companies like EY, HMV/EMI, HAYS, Unilever in the UK, sub- Saharan Africa, the Middle East and India. Working and interacting with various cultures across countries and continents, and through his extensive travels across the world, he has developed a style that helps him thrive in diverse environments.

"Ari is a highly accomplished strategy and corporate development executive, known for delivering substantial value for companies across a range of industry sectors.” stated Karan Madan, Quantum Life Sciences CEO. “ I am pleased to have him join our team, where his experience in market launching, innovation and business building will ensure Quantum´s positioning in the market”

Ari joins Quantum Life Sciences during a season of accomplishments and growth. The company, formerly known as Quantum Farma, is currently focused on healthcare services through its international chain of endocannabinology clinics, Q2 Clinic; pharma industrials, retail distribution and R&D through high grade cannabinoids.

Additionally, QLS is continuing to expand its footprint in Latin America, Europe and USA, with various growing businesses in Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Ecuador and Uruguay.

“Quantum Life Sciences is ambitious, progressive and exceptionally well placed for significant growth” said Ari Sengupta. “I look forward to working closely with the team to accelerate its global expansion and continue creating value for our customers, partners and investors.”

About Quantum Life Sciences

Quantum Life Sciences is committed to expanding access to cannabinoid medicines worldwide through evidence-based research and quality approved products.

Currently known as Quantum Farma, the company is rebranding due to its expansion into biomedical technologies, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food processing, and other fields dedicating their efforts to create products and services to improve the lives of humans and animals.

For more information visit quantum-lifesciences.com

