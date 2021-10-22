ColoringBook.com is changing the Imprint Coloring Book Business across North America
ColoringBook.com is the manufacturer with editors, writers, artists, graphic designers and in-house manufacturing equipment. A total commitment to the industry.
Providing clients with the best customer service, care and value, we provide what they ask for on their terms. Making coloring books reflecting business goals is a guarantee.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ColoringBook.com of St. Louis, MO has been manufacturing coloring books since the 1980's. Owned by Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. the publishing house includes editors, writers, artists, graphic designers , in-house manufacturing equipment and full commitment to their industry. Says Wayne Bell, Publisher, "Providing clients with the best customer service, care and value, we provide what they ask for on their terms. Manufacturing books reflecting values of the USA business community is our standard. Creating books designed specifically for businesses requires an understanding, recognition and commitment to the goals of the various parts of the business community. Be it farms, real estate, finance, humane societies, healthcare, hospitality, parks and recreation, education or government entities". A varietly of products can be found at www.ImprintColoringBooks.com or www.ColoringBook.com .
— N. Wayne Bell, Publisher
Printing on high quality paper, full color gloss covers, a variety of binding options, with artwork and text reflecting the customers message. Attracting an audience as early as 18 months to age 90+ is the company's focus. As a member of the Promotional Products Industry the company is gaining widespread attention due their quality and ability to address any companies needs. One advertising advantage and differential of the industry is how the company offers a standard imprint with complimentary full color front and back covers on each book. Included with their aggressive pricing is the inside front and back covers for advertisement as a standard product offering. A high quality impressive company standard, they are changing the industry. As an added choice the company offers full customized coloring books, as to totally represent a customers goals and messaging.
Pricing on the coloring book products vary, from as low as $0.28 cents for a 16 page book. With smaller quantity orders beginning at only $0.82 cents per book. The company also offers, private labeling, place-mats, cards and graphic and art services. "Our commitment is to help all companies diversify their marketing and sales strategies through products we design for their industry," stated COO Ken Rich.
If you need a coloring book or crayons, just visit www.ColoringBook.com or www.ColoringBooks.com and they will help you.
