Data-Tech Hosts Networking Fundraiser in Benefit of MacDonald Training Center
Tampa Bay MSP, Data-Tech, hosted a networking fundraiser benefiting MacDonald Training Center, a non-profit organization.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data-Tech hosted a networking fundraiser on Thursday, October 14th at one of Tampa Bay’s most popular waterfront restaurants, Hula Bay Club. Proceeds from the event benefited MacDonald Training Center (MTC), a long-time Data-Tech client dedicated to empowering and uplifting members of their community. The nonprofit provides innovative, certificate-based job training, employment placement, life enrichment activities, and community living programs for individuals with all disabilities.
Designed as an opportunity to network with other professionals in the Tampa Bay area and bring awareness to MTC, attendees at the event enjoyed complimentary drinks with each donation and some delicious, well-sized appetizers from the beautiful, Hula Bay Club. All proceeds from this event went directly to the nonprofit organization and their mission, which is currently assisting hundreds of individuals with disabilities recover from the trauma of the pandemic, regain lost skills, and employment. Data-Tech has raised approximately $2,000 in donations for MacDonald Training Center in the past year. "We are very grateful to work with such an amazing non-profit and can’t think our guests enough for the donations made. We’d also like to thank the wonderful staff at Hula Bay Club for accommodating us and our guests,” said Mackenzie Baron, Marketing Coordinator at Data-Tech. She went on to say that they hope creating events like this will have an impact, not just on local communities, but globally, as well.
The MTC fundraiser was the first in-person event hosted by Data-Tech since the beginning of the pandemic and the MSP plans to host many more. Data-Tech has also become an official sponsor of MacDonald Training Center’s “The Table in the Park” highly anticipated community dinner event, happening Saturday, November 20th. For additional information regarding this event, please visit macdonaldcenter.org/events.
