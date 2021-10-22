Submit Release
AG Issues RFP For Monuments Litigation

SALT LAKE CITY — The Attorney General’s Office issued a Request for proposal on October 22, seeking qualified law firms to submit proposals to represent the State of Utah in litigation concerning the` legal challenge to President Biden’s Bears Ears National Monument Proclamation and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument Proclamation.    

Read the RFP here.

At this point, all questions and communications must go through U3P, (see section 1.5 of the RFP)

This RFP application process will close on November 5, 2021.

