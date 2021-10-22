Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking and George Washington University Partner to Help Students Pursue Careers in Financial Services Industry

Washington, DC— Today, the Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) announced a new partnership with the George Washington School of Business (GWSB) that will increase opportunities for GWSB students to pursue careers in the financial services industry and represents the latest expansion of the DISB Financial Services Academy.

As a result of the partnership, which officially began on October 15, GWSB will promote the Financial Services Academy to its students, faculty and staff and will collaborate with DISB to help reach a diverse group of undergraduate and graduate students with internship and experiential learning opportunities.

“In keeping with Mayor Bowser’s vision for inclusive prosperity and financial empowerment, we are thrilled to partner with GW to encourage more students to pursue careers in the financial services industry,” said DISB Commissioner Karima M. Woods.

The Financial Services Academy is a public private partnership between DISB, local education institutions, and private companies. It is a year-round program designed for youth and students in high school, college and post-graduate programs. Its purpose is to:

Introduce and expose high school and college students, and especially underrepresented students, to the financial services sector;

Eliminate barriers, like unpaid internships or scarce pre-career opportunities, to allow full student participation in the financial services sector; and

Build pathways for all communities to successfully gain full-time employment in the insurance, securities and banking industries.

The Academy is comprised of five programs:

Year-Round Internship Program

Year-Round Externships

Bank on DC Young Money Managers Program (celebrating its 9th year)

DISB SYEP Insurance Internship Program

DISB SYEP Securities Internship Program

“GW Business offers a strong finance program, ranked #2 among U.S. institutions in the Financial Times. Partnership with DISB's Financial Academy provides our students with the opportunity to apply lessons learned in the classroom to solve real-world problems in our neighborhood, Washington, D.C.,” said Liesl Riddle, GWSB Vice Dean for Strategy.

Financial Services Academy partners also include the Department of Employment Services, DC Public Schools, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education and Gallaudet University.

For more information on the Financial Services Academy and additional DISB programs and resources, visit disb.dc.gov or call (202) 727-8000.

