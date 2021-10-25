Primary Care Physician Explains Revolutionary Healthcare Delivery Model in New Book

Troy A. Burns, MD shows how a new care model known as Direct Primary Care (DPC) can fix many problems with healthcare and guarantee fast access to your doctor.

Burns has produced a compelling book packed with front-line experiences and a deep understanding of the plight of primary care. If you want to understand the obstacles and solutions, read this book.” — Garrison Bliss, MD, Founder of the Direct Primary Care movement

LEAWOOD, KS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drawing on thirty five years of medical practice experience, practicing primary care physician Troy A. Burns, MD has written a book for patients that details why it is so difficult to access doctors and what can be done about it. Medical Answers Now! explains how Direct Primary Care (DPC) delivers better, faster and more affordable primary care for families and businesses. The book is available now in paperback and Kindle eBook on Amazon.com Dr. Burns makes the case for primary care and explains the value of high-level access to a personal doctor who knows you and is always available. This book further explains why accessing medical care in a timely manner is so frustrating and how new care models are superior to the traditional fee-for-service approach. Medical Answers Now! also explains how to establish care with a DPC physician and gives guidance to employers on how to build health benefits around guaranteed access to primary care to deliver better care for employees and cost savings to their companies.Medical Answers Now! is available now on Amazon.com.About the Author: Troy A. Burns, MD, is a practicing primary care physician and the Founder and Medical Director of ProPartners Healthcare , Kansas City’s leading Direct Primary Care medical practice. He is among the country’s leaders in Direct Primary Care and advises Senators and Representatives on this revolutionary method to deliver healthcare most efficiently and cost-effectively. Dr. Burns is available for interviews and speaking engagements.For more information, please visit www.propartnershealthcare.com/book

