Consolidated Data Collection (CDC) for Public Districts now in Audit

Public School Districts

AUDIT OPEN: October 16 – AUDIT CLOSE DATE: October 31  

If you have already Submitted and Approved your Fall CDC collections for the 2021-2022 school year, thank you. If you have not, this serves as a reminder these collections were due Oct 15 and are now in Audit. 

Assessed Valuation and Levies Collects information about assessed valuation by county and fund levies, system square miles, and high school distance. For questions, contact Kevin Lyons kevin.lyons@nebraska.gov or (402) 471-3323 

Elementary Site Allowance  Form to be completed by a school district with multiple elementary attendance sites.  For questions, contact Kevin Lyons kevin.lyons@nebraska.gov or (402) 471-3323 

Estimated Expenditure for LEP and Poverty  Estimated expenditure for next year’s LEP and Poverty expenditures. For questions, contact Kevin Lyons kevin.lyons@nebraska.gov or (402) 471-3323 

Non-Certificated Staff Report of Non-Certificated Staff.  For questions, contact NDE Helpdesk ADVISERHelp@nebraskacloud.org 

PK Instructional Program Hours/K Program  Collects data regarding the number of hours per week and per year of operation for pre-kindergarten center-based classrooms in the school and data regarding the type of kindergarten program that is offered in the school. For questions, contact Tammi Hicken tammi.hicken@nebraska.gov or (402) 471-3184 

Student Growth Adjustment  School districts must estimate 2021-2022 average daily membership and provide evidence supporting the estimate.  For questions, contact Kevin Lyons kevin.lyons@nebraska.gov or (402) 471-3323 

Summer School Student Unit  Number of students by grade who attend summer school.  For questions, contact Kevin Lyons kevin.lyons@nebraska.gov or (402) 471-3323 

Two-Year New School Adjustment Application  School districts applying for the two-year new school adjustment will need to provide estimated additional student capacity and provide supporting evidence. For questions, contact Kevin Lyons kevin.lyons@nebraska.gov or (402) 471-3323 

