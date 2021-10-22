Submit Release
Consolidated Data Collection (CDC) for Nonpublic Systems now in Audit

Nonpublic Systems

AUDIT OPEN: October 16 – AUDIT CLOSE DATE: October 31 

If you have already Submitted and Approved your Fall CDC collections for the 2021-2022 school year, thank you. If you have not, this serves as a reminder these collections were due Oct 15 and are now in Audit.

Nonpublic Dropouts  Collects Nonpublic dropout data.

Nonpublic Membership Report  Collects membership data from Nonpublic Systems. 

