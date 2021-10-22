2021-2022 ADVISER Fall Audit Window Closes October 31

Public School Districts and Special Purpose Schools

The 2021-2022 Fall Audit Window is closing on October 31. Now is the time for districts to conduct a final review of data submitted on October 15 for 2021-2022 data reporting. NDE Program staff are also reviewing the data at this time. The Audit Window will close at midnight on October 31.

Review Errors/Warnings – Ensure all errors are resolved (or include a comment as to why the error will not be fixed). Warnings should be reviewed and resolved, if appropriate.

Review Verification Reports – Review Student Verification Reports listed as FALL. If a report offers a Reporting Window option, select “As of October 1”.

District Admin Signoff – District Admin Signoff for 2021-2022 Fall Collection will be available around October 28, and will need to be completed by October 31.