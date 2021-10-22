Lytec 2022 Is Now on Sale From AZCOMP Technologies, Inc.
With Lytec 2022, practices will be able to enhance their productivity, simplify their processes, and maximize their revenue.
This new version of Lytec is exactly what medical practices around the country have been hoping for. Now, practices will be able to make the most out of their time and improve their patient care.”MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AZCOMP Technologies, the #1 national Lytec reseller, announces that Lytec 2022 is now on sale. Lytec 2022 is the complete practice management software for medical practices and professional billers. With AZCOMP and Lytec, practices will be able to enhance their productivity, simplify their processes, and maximize their revenue.
— Keven Cluff
Lytec offers an all-in-one interface combining scheduling services, billing functions, and integrated revenue management capabilities. In addition, businesses can have access to both the practice management system and an advanced electronic health record solution with Lytec MD EHR.
Lytec 2022 includes numerous new features such as enhanced practice security or the ability to monitor practice performance. Practices can now easily write-off adjustments from the AR tracker, search for patients by date of birth, and analyze visit data with a new KPI dashboard. Additional details about the all-new features found in the Lytec 2022 can be found on the AZCOMP Technologies website. With the upgrades found in Lytec 2022, practices will be able to spend less time worrying about their software and more time on their patients.
“This new version of Lytec is exactly what medical practices around the country have been hoping for,” stated AZCOMP general manager, Keven Cluff. “With the upgrades found in Lytec 2022, practices will be able to make the most out of their time and improve their patient care.”
Over the past 20 years, AZCOMP Technologies Inc. has established itself as one of the most reliable providers of software dedicated to medical billing, electronic medical records, and practice management applications designed specifically for medical practices and health care professionals. It is one of the industry leaders in on-site and web-based technical support and training services for medical professionals and practices located throughout the United States.
In addition to Lytec sales, AZCOMP Technologies, Inc. is a one-stop shop for all-things Lytec. AZCOMP is known for providing medical practices and professional billers with phenomenal Lytec technical support, Lytec training, Lytec cloud hosting, electronic claims, appointment reminders, electronic patient payment capabilities, electronic health records, lab interfaces and anything else a healthcare professional needs to be successful with Lytec.
Benson Bashford
AZCOMP Technologies
+1 480-730-3055
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn