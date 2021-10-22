ENDURE STUDIOS FEATURED IN FOUR DIFFERENT PUBLICATIONS ALONGSIDE FOUR SEPTEMBER RELEASES
With Growing Exposure and New Music ENDURE Studios Is Becoming A Production Powerhouse In Los AngelesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authority Magazine published separate articles about Jay Denton, Faith Richards, and Aaron Kellim, discussing their journeys as artists and the way their music is making an impact in the communities around them. Edward Sylvan goes into detail on what drives Richards’ music and how it has been a source of life both for her and her fans. Kellim’s article focuses on his multi-faceted approach as an artist, songwriter, and producer, and Denton’s explores the bridge-building capacity of music. Denton, Kellim, and Richards’ work both individually and together at ENDURE Studios has grown steadily and has garnered notable attention recently in both the US and South Asia.
The Hollywood Recorder also published an article on Jay Denton’s work with ENDURE Studios both in Los Angeles and internationally with the global album, For Home. Written by Jules Lavallee, the interview goes in depth on both the past and upcoming music Denton is making around the world.
Also featuring Denton, Melody Maker Magazine published an article by Chadwick Easton about Jay’s musical influences and the inspiration that started his journey as a songwriter.
Faith Richards released the second single of her upcoming album, “I Don’t Really Want This Anymore” on September 24th. Written by Richards and Aaron Kellim and produced by Aaron Kellim and Jay Denton, this single showcases Faith’s bold lyrics and sound as she continues carving her niche in the R&B/pop world.
Tyler Ashley, released his latest single, “If I Lost You” on September 21st, co-written and produced with Denton. Tyler, marked by the edgy, hard-hitting tracks like, “Tip Of The Spear” and “Still Standing”, shows his artistic and vocal versatility with this new song.
September 15th saw the release of Madilyn Paige’s new single “Perfect Person”, co-written and produced by Marko-G and Aaron Kellim. Madilyn continues charting her own new territory with her authentic and powerful voice, which is on full display both in the studio and live on the stage.
Nick Metos released his new single, “Right Side Of The Bed”, co-written with Faith Richards and Jay Denton and produced by Denton on September 10th. Metos, featured in Divine Magazine and Culture Fix to discuss his new single, is further establishing himself as one of LA’s rising artists.
The Hollywood Digest published a follow up article and interview with Jay Denton that explores some of his influences as well as the experience of the local live music scene, and the day to day of listening to and making music.
