Hoyer: President George W. Bush’s Remarks on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Remind Us What Republican Leadership Looks Like

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) spoke on the House Floor this morning commending President George W. Bush for the remarks he delivered on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks last month, and asked to submit a copy of the former President’s speech into the Official Record. Below is a transcript of his remarks and a link to the video:  
“Madam Speaker and Members of the House, last month on the [twentieth] anniversary of 9/11, former President George W. Bush delivered remarks commemorating the heroism of the crew and passengers of United Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.  The former president's words were a welcome reminder, Madam Speaker, of what it looks like for an American leader to call us together in unity.  His words were compassionate, inspiring, and patriotic.

“Madam Speaker, he and I have had many differences over the years when it comes to policy. During his presidency, I opposed much of his governing agenda, and he did the same, opposing many of Democrats' plans when we came into the Majority in 2007.  But we respected one another, we were able to work together with one another, and we both had at the center of our philosophy the best interest of the United States of America and its people.  We always approached each other with civility, with seriousness, and with a shared respect for each other's patriotism.  We never questioned each other's love of our country or that we were doing what we thought was best for the safety and security of the American people.

“I hope that President Bush's message will inspire my friends on the other side of the aisle – and indeed all Americans and all of us – from the former president's own party to remember what that kind of leadership looks like after four years of a president who did not call us to unity, who did not encourage civility or common cause, and who furthered our divides instead of bridge them.  I hope, as well, we in this House can strive to heal the divisions in our country and embrace the kind of leadership that President Bush displayed last month.  And that, together, as Democrats and Republicans, we can work toward a better tomorrow for all of our fellow Americans.

“Madam Speaker, I ask unanimous consent that President Bush's full remarks be inserted into the Record at this time.

