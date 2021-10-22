Top Real Estate Team, The Reynolds Team Network, Launches New Expansion Location in Charleston, SC

Sarah & Debbie Reynolds partner with Donnie Reynolds to expand The Reynolds Team Network to Charleston, South Carolina

Debbie & Sarah Reynolds partner with Donnie Reynolds of Keller Williams Realty Charleston/Mt. Pleasant to create the network's 6th expansion location!

Donnie is a REMARKABLE leader, and I KNOW that he will make such an impact on the Charleston community through his leadership. ” — Sarah Reynolds

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanding a homegrown small business across the country is not a feat for the faint-hearted. Debbie Reynolds and Sarah Reynolds of The Reynolds Team Network have beaten the odds and taken their mother-daughter founded real estate team from their local market in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area across the Nation to Denver, CO, Atlanta, GA, Richmond, VA, West Virginia, and Hampton Roads, VA, including Virginia Beach. Today, after adapting and thriving through one of the most uncertain and difficult years to date, they are honored to announce their most recent partnership with none other than Sarah’s cousin, Donnie Reynolds, who is coming alongside Keller Williams Realty Charleston/Mt. Pleasant in Charleston, SC, to create The Reynolds Team Network’s 6th expansion location.

This expansion comes from a commitment The Reynolds Team has made to generate more opportunities to serve others. Expanding to Charleston enables them to bring their Signature Service and Guarantee Programs to the community, which were created with a core mission to deliver a superior home buying and selling experience to families. Providing an extraordinary level of service to home buyers and home sellers allows The Reynolds Team Network to accomplish its biggest mission of giving back to Worthy Causes. The Reynolds Team Network in Charleston is excited to support charities like Love Gives Adoption Services, which will benefit from a generous portion of the team’s commission being donated on their behalf.

Despite The Reynolds Team Network being a new name in town, the leadership from proud local, Donnie Reynolds, ensures they are well-prepared to serve their new neighbors. Donnie is an accomplished Realtor who shares The Reynolds Team values, a key factor in making the decision to become the Area Growth Leader for Charleston. He is excited to bring the same training and supportive culture to the real estate industry that The Reynolds Team equipped him with when he began his career.

Like most metropolitan areas, the Charleston market is one in which people are continually moving in and out all year long, making demand for real estate perpetually high. The Reynolds Team Network is proud to be one of the top teams in some of the nation’s largest metropolitan markets, giving them a huge advantage in navigating Charleston’s dynamic, fast-paced marketplace.

Donnie, his wife, and his 5 children adore the Charleston area and all it has to offer to people in all seasons of life. There’s a reason that when families move here, the rest follow—his included! Now with his extended family residing in the same neighborhood, he is even more enthusiastic to share Charleston’s phenomenal real estate market with more families alike.

The Reynolds Team Network has had the honor of helping over 6,000 families with their real estate needs, are the #1 woman-led real estate team, #3 in all of Keller Williams out of 180,000 agents, and 2299th on the Inc 5000 list of the fastest-growing small businesses in the United States. If you or someone you know is thinking about making a move, reach out to The Reynolds Team Charleston at 854-300-2995.

This expansion by The Reynolds Team Network also brings great opportunities for those interested in a rewarding career in real estate. They are hiring! If you or someone you know is interested in joining one of the fastest-growing real estate teams, give them a call today at 854-300-2995.