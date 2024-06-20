Sarah Reynolds, Debbie Reynolds, and Reynolds EmpowerHome Team honored at 2024 Washington Business Journal’s Corporate Philanthropy Awards

To whom much is given, much is required… and we feel so blessed to be given the most remarkable human beings at EmpowerHome!” — Sarah Reynolds

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reynolds EmpowerHome Team was honored at the 2024 Washington Business Journal’s Corporate Philanthropy Awards. The event recognizes companies and nonprofits that have made a difference in Washington, DC and surrounding communities through financial and volunteer philanthropic work. During a ceremony at the Conrad Washington, DC Hotel on June 6, 2024, Reynolds EmpowerHome Team ranked in the Top 3 among small businesses for the total amount donated to local charities in the Greater Washington DC area in 2023.

Debbie Reynolds (Founder) and Sarah Reynolds (Team Leader), are deeply grateful for the remarkable individuals they work with. Each day, their dedicated team serves their clients, one another, and wholeheartedly embraces their ambitious mission of expanding their reach to 100 locations. Their ultimate goal is to serve 100 families per month in each location and contribute one million dollars to worthy causes within these communities. Recognizing the pressing needs that exist in communities worldwide, they acknowledge that there is still much work to be done.

“Making an impact on this world is the mission of Reynolds EmpowerHome Team and my mission personally! One of the few ways we do this is through running a business that believes in giving back to our community and worthy causes - this year alone, me and my amazing team will give back over $500,000 to worthy causes that are here locally! I am so proud of everyone at Reynolds EmpowerHome Team that first does an amazing job for our clients, and then turns around and is part of our belief in giving back to the communities that we serve” said Sarah Reynolds, Team Leader of Reynolds EmpowerHome Team | CEO of EmpowerHome.

Looking ahead, the Reynolds EmpowerHome Team aspires to leave a lasting legacy on the communities they serve, just as the ‘A. James Clark and Alice Clark Foundation’ has done. Their commitment to their mission is a testament to their belief in giving back and being good stewards of the resources and opportunities entrusted to them.

Debbie and Sarah Reynolds are thankful for the remarkable clients through the years who choose to work with a family-owned and operated business, whose heart is in giving back. In their place, Chief Growth Officer, Matt Errter of EmpowerHome announced our commitment on stage to commit to at least $10,000 to Children’s National Hospital and increasing our Fisher House Foundation Army Ten-Miler Fundraiser to $40,000 from just under $37,000 from last year. Also at the event, Reynolds EmpowerHome Team gave $5,000 to Junior Achievement of Greater Washington which supports changing the game for our region’s youth with relevant, experiential education for the real world.