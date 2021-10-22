Women Building Wealth In Africa, Caribbean and USA Meet For She Inspired Conference in Atlanta

Jaynell Drayton, founder of She Inspired women's conference She Inspired women's conference 2021 Board Room founder and and former Bahamas Chamber of Commerce Institute Executive Director, Keshelle Davis of The Bahamas among speakers gathering in Atlanta for She Inspired women's conference.

Former Caribbean Chamber of Commerce Executive and African Minister of Finance Among Speakers

There is the business aspect, but we come from places of single parenting, teen pregnancy, suicide contemplation, childhood traumas, domestic abuse, homelessness and more to show how She Inspired.” — Jaynell Drayton, Founder of She Inspired

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generational wealth, earning through the entertainment industry, creating earning opportunities for youth, seeking opportunities within your community and investing abroad are just some of the topics to be addressed at this year’s She Inspired conference, set to take place in Atlanta, Georgia on October 30th, 2021.

Organized by women’s empowerment coach, Jaynell Drayton, the event is designed to help women think outside the box and create their own opportunities by networking or starting solo.

“We were not able to do the conference as originally planned for the past two years with the pandemic but women wanted to get back in the room with movers, shakers and potential mentors,” explained Jaynell. “We are thrilled to have professionals who have ties to Africa, the Caribbean and of course, the USA who will be sharing their success stories and offering opportunities for attendees to access their markets.”

Speakers include the CEO of SanPete Financial Group, Inc, founder of “Doing Business In Africa” platform and Minister of Finance for the NUMI Kingdom, Hon. Yvonne Gamble. Also slated to appear is Keshelle Davis, course creator, women’s wealth coach, Board Room founder and former Executive Director of The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce Chamber Institute.

Other speakers include Tennessee actress/producer and founder of SCRAM (Stop Child Rape And Molestation) Connie McCracklin, and CEO, speaker trainer and Business Coach franchise owner Sonya Howard. Deetra Poindexter, CEO of Change 4 Hope, community/youth/anti-domestic violence advocate and Clayton County District Supervisor rounds out the list of speakers.

"I wanted to create a place for women to come together and meet others who have gone on to succeed," said Jaynell. "Of course, there is the business aspect, but some of these speakers come from places of single parenting, teen pregnancy, suicide contemplation, childhood traumas, surviving domestic abuse, homelessness and more.

I believe in being real and showing women that even though they see the finished product, there is still a story behind the glory. So this is not going to be your average women's networking event. We are designed to uplift, empower and of course, inspire."

The event will be held on Saturday, October 30th from 9:30 am to 4 pm at Holiday Inn and Suites Atlanta Airport North. Tickets are available here.