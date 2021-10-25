Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,985 in the last 365 days.

MyTipLife Announces Gift Card FUNDING Campaign for Restaurants

NEW YORK, NY – MyTipLife is proud to announce their gift card FUNDING campaign for restaurants AND IS NOW ACCEPTING RESTAURANTS APPLICATIONS

MyTipLife is dedicated to supporting tipped workers and the establishments that employ them. MyTipLife allows tipped workers to collect tips digitally from their phones or by creating videos.”
— John Ericson
NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyTipLife is the first crowdfunding site that allows restaurant owners to create customized gift card funding campaigns to generate revenue for their companies and build a loyal customer base. Gift card campaigns cost a small flat fee, and no percentage of sales is collected BY MyTipLife. All funds go to restaurant and Restaurant owners instantly collect profits every time a customer purchases a gift card.

To create a gift card campaign, restaurant owners create an account with MyTipLife and register as a restaurant, then set a campaign funding goal and set up a discount to entice customers to purchase. The entire process of gift card sales and redemption is handled by MyTipeLife.com advanced technology.

When a customer comes to redeem a gift card, employees will scan the QR code on the card to redeem it. Profits and purchases can be tracked on MyTipLife.com.

Restaurant owners create funding campaigns for a one time fee of $295. This purchase price includes one year of membership with MyTipLife, $295 in local advertising to attract new customers, and placement on the Founders Wall.

For more information about creating a gift card campaign, restaurant owners are encouraged to visit https://www.mytiplife.com/how-it-works

MyTipLife is dedicated to supporting tipped workers and the establishments that employ them. In addition to their gift card campaigns, MyTipLife also allows tipped workers to collect tips digitally from their phones or by creating videos on the MyTipLife online community.

John Ericson
MyTipLife
+1 917-563-3853
alex@mytiplife.com

You just read:

MyTipLife Announces Gift Card FUNDING Campaign for Restaurants

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.