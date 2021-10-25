MyTipLife Announces Gift Card FUNDING Campaign for Restaurants
NEW YORK, NY – MyTipLife is proud to announce their gift card FUNDING campaign for restaurants AND IS NOW ACCEPTING RESTAURANTS APPLICATIONS
MyTipLife is dedicated to supporting tipped workers and the establishments that employ them. MyTipLife allows tipped workers to collect tips digitally from their phones or by creating videos.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyTipLife is the first crowdfunding site that allows restaurant owners to create customized gift card funding campaigns to generate revenue for their companies and build a loyal customer base. Gift card campaigns cost a small flat fee, and no percentage of sales is collected BY MyTipLife. All funds go to restaurant and Restaurant owners instantly collect profits every time a customer purchases a gift card.
To create a gift card campaign, restaurant owners create an account with MyTipLife and register as a restaurant, then set a campaign funding goal and set up a discount to entice customers to purchase. The entire process of gift card sales and redemption is handled by MyTipeLife.com advanced technology.
When a customer comes to redeem a gift card, employees will scan the QR code on the card to redeem it. Profits and purchases can be tracked on MyTipLife.com.
Restaurant owners create funding campaigns for a one time fee of $295. This purchase price includes one year of membership with MyTipLife, $295 in local advertising to attract new customers, and placement on the Founders Wall.
For more information about creating a gift card campaign, restaurant owners are encouraged to visit https://www.mytiplife.com/how-it-works
John Ericson
MyTipLife
+1 917-563-3853
alex@mytiplife.com