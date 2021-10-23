Payment landscape is changing - meet GP tom

Quick, Safe & Contactless Payment GP tom in Slovakia and Czech Republic Contact GoCrypto Eminent event presenting GP tom

GP tom application to help bring Slovakia and Czech Republic to the forefront of the new age of payments.

There is a huge interest in cryptocurrencies and we want to enable people to pay with crypto in the mainstream. They no longer need to just store their crypto funds, but start using them for payments.” — Ziga Toni, Deputy CEO

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, October 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new service is available to all merchants who have an Android payment terminal or a mobile terminal app by Global Payments. The cryptocurrency service is provided by GoCrypto, the world's leading crypto payment provider. To start accepting crypto currencies is extremely easy – business owners just need to sign a contract with Global Payments and download an Android application called GP tom.

„There is a huge interest in cryptocurrencies now and we want to enable people to pay with crypto in the mainstream. They no longer need to just store their crypto funds, but start using them for payments. This means they can walk into a shop, select goods and pay with crypto,“ explains Žiga Toni, Deputy CEO of GoCrypto.

Shoppers who have cryptocurrency wallets Elly, Bitcoin.com or Binance can buy goods using wallets on their phones. When paying, they simply scan the payment QR code on the merchant‘s terminal. The merchant can choose if they want to receive the settlement in cryptocurrency or exchange it into their local currency – CZK in the Czech Republic, EUR in the Eurozone..

“We are happy that we can help shoppers to use their crypto wallets at almost all places with payment terminals now. And we are glad that we can help merchants to win more customers by offering them another popular payment method,” said Robert Mazouch, country manager of Global Payments Czech Republic.

How to shop with cryptocurrencies

If you want to purchase cryptocurrencies, it is easy. The only thing you need is a mobile crypto wallet. Download it from Google Play or App Store; we recommend choosing the Elly Wallet by Eligma, the same company that developed the GoCrypto solution for merchants. The wallet offers you the possibility to buy several cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin. You can buy or sell cryptocurrencies in the application: you decide on the amount you wish to purchase and pay with a payment card.

Mobile crypto wallets also enable you to use your crypto for payments – at online shops with GoCrypto or in physical shops using Global Payments with integrated GoCrypto. The payment is easy; you simply scan the payment QR code generated by the merchant and confirm the transaction.

GoCrypto currently supports three wallets: Elly, Bitcoin.com and Binance.

How to accept cryptocurrencies

If you are a merchant and would like to provide your customers with the possibility to pay with crypto, you can use the GP tom application, which turns your mobile phone into a payment terminal.

Crypto acceptance is popular in touristy areas; there are many crypto enthusiasts today, wishing to pay with this alternative payment option wherever they go. Once the payment is made, the merchant can receive the settlement in a selected supported cryptocurrencies or in their local currency like they always have.

Crypto and card payments anywhere

The GP tom application allows merchants to accept cryptocurrencies and card payments with their mobile phones rather than the classic terminal. The app works on all phones with the Android 8 operating system, internet connectivity and an NFC chip.

The biggest advantage of the GP tom application is that smaller merchants will no longer need any additional payment terminal hardware; they can simply accept payments on their mobile phones. They can accept card and crypto payments wherever there is an Internet connection. Due to the fact that the receipt is sent or displayed electronically GP tom is ideal for taxi drivers, boating equipment rentals, craftsmen, tradesmen or smaller shops.

The GP tom application can be downloaded from Google Play as soon as the merchant enters an agreement with Global Payments.

Price and receipt

The price for the transaction is 1,25 % of the amount paid. This fee is paid by the merchant. A receipt is issued electronically by SMS, email or by displaying and scanning a QR code.

COVID-19 increased electronic transactions by 25%

Shoppers began to increasingly use electronic payments during the spring escalation of coronavirus and research shows that this practice strongly continues. Concerned that banknotes and coins may be contaminated by the new coronavirus, many retail chains have even begun to ask customers to use card payments and other payment methods, reducing contact or eliminating it completely.

Global Payments terminals in Central Europe currently process around 890,000 transactions per day. This is 180,000 more than before the coronavirus crisis ̶ an increase of 25%. The average amount of a retail transaction increased as well, from 22 to 25 Euro.



About GoCrypto

Created by a team of crypto experts who envisioned the use of crypto in daily shopping, the GoCrypto solution enables merchants to accept instant crypto payments. The merchants have the option to receive settlements exchanged into their local currency or in the supported cryptocurrency of their choice. GoCrypto operates as a global payment scheme connecting crypto users, crypto wallets, crypto exchanges, cryptocurrencies, cash register system providers, payment solution providers and merchants. Currently available in 64 countries, GoCrypto is the world’s fastest growing crypto payment network, constantly adding new currencies and wallets, which enables the increasing number of crypto enthusiasts to use crypto in their daily life. GoCrypto currently supports the Bitcoin.com Wallet, Elly Wallet and Binance Pay, enabling shoppers to pay with more than 40 different cryptocurrencies.

About Global Payments

The world's largest provider of payment services and technology. The company operates in 100 countries, has 24,000 employees and 3.5 million clients. It processes over 50 billion transactions a year. GP focuses mainly on smaller traders and entrepreneurs and ensures that customers can pay with their cards both at traditional stores and on the Internet. Global Payments equip stores with terminals and e-shops with payment gateways. At shops, customers can conveniently pay with their cards, mobile phones or watches.

Introducing GP tom