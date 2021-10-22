Boba Vault's game-changing NFT project is open for pre-sale whitelisting
EINPresswire.com/ -- Boba Vault announced that pre-sale whitelisting for their first NFT drop is now open, consisting of 10,000 unique Boba Teas. The project aims to bring long term value to all NFT holders, with game-changing tokenomics and gamification of exclusive NFTs. The pre-sale whitelisting is taking place in Boba Vault's Discord.
Holders of the first NFT will gain exclusive access to the Boba Vault community, NFT-staking, Boba Monsters NFT drop, Play-to-Earn game and all future content. It is the holder’s ticket into the whole ecosystem, launching on the Ethereum Blockchain.
The founder is well-established in the DeFi space, always giving back to the community and helping members out, which has led to receiving offers of becoming a Telegram admin of various successful projects, including PancakeSwap. He has always been interested in creating his own project, but found the DeFi space not exciting enough, before realizing that NFTs had the potential to be fun, creative, and technical. As he put it, “When I started collecting NFTs and seeing all the cool projects built on them, I knew this was it. Boba Vault would be my first big project, and the possibilities are endless.”
The first upcoming drop – scheduled for the end of October, 2021 - consists of 10,000 unique Boba Teas and includes a cute little creature, called Boba Monster. As a hint to what is about to come. Boba Monsters will play a crucial role in the future of this project and upcoming Play-to-Earn game.
The minting breakdown for these first 10,000 NFTs is as follows:
● 500 NFTs for the free mint - Whitelist is full
● 1,500 NFTs for presale mint - Whitelist is now open
● 8,000 NFTs for the public sale
After this drop, users will be able to enjoy the immense value that’s being built on top of these NFTs. Boba Vault will drop its native token and NFT-holders will passively generate them. The native tokens will be needed to claim the owner’s exclusive future Boba Monsters drop; a collection of 10,000 unique NFTs; and as in-game currency for the upcoming Play-to-Earn game.
"While most current NFT-projects are only looking for a quick sale," the founder stated, "we are building something fun and with long term value. We have a real and exciting roadmap, and are actively working on it every single day. We don't have a vague 'Oh, we'll just launch Merch some day in the future' like other projects, but we have an actual use-case of our NFTs and tokens planned out. Everyone can read it in our whitepaper and anyone following our Discord can follow all the progress that's being made."
Ethereum's high transaction fees and limited transaction speeds are a valid concern for a project like this, but Boba Vault has a solution. "We will be scaling our Play-to-Earn game onto Ethereum Layer-2: Boba Network," the founder said, "We will be industry-leading, and the first Play-to-Earn game to use the Boba Network as a scaling solution. It has fast transaction speeds, low transaction costs, and fast bridging, without giving up on Ethereum's security."
The project is open for collaborations with other exciting NFT-projects.
For more information about the project, please check the whitepaper, Discord, and Twitter.
Project details
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bobavault
Discord: https://discord.gg/QBQdUverCJ
Website: https://bobavault.com
Whitepaper: https://docs.bobavault.com/whitepaper
