DYN’R Medical Systems Announces the Launch of the SDX® Gating Module interface with IBA Proteus®ONE

DYN’R Medical Systems is delighted to announce the clinical validation and go-live of the SDX® Respiratory Gating System synchronized with IBA Proteus®ONE.
We are very happy at Quirónsalud Protontherapy Center to use the SDX® System option for motion management in our clinical treatments.”AIX EN PROVENCE, FRANCE, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DYN’R Medical Systems is delighted to announce the clinical validation and go-live of the SDX® Respiratory Gating System synchronized with IBA Proteus®ONE.
— Dr Alejandro Mazal Director of the Quirónsalud Protontherapy Center
French-based industry leader, DYN’R Medical Systems developed the revolutionary SDX® Respiratory Gating System, which is the most effective respiratory monitoring solution in proton therapy for some cancer’s treatments, as those of the lung, the breast and the liver.
The purpose of the system is to prevent from irradiating healthy tissues and vital organs located close to the tumor. Its cutting-edge technology enhances therapeutic accuracy and incorporates direct lung volume measurement with clear bio visual feedback to guide the patient throughout the session.
SDX® System use in Manual Mode:
The SDX® System significantly increases the treatment’s margin precision while treating moving
tumors with the DYN’R deep inspiration breath hold solution (DIBH – allowing to insure the immobilization of the tumor and its reproducible positioning). Therapists have real-time access to internal organ positioning and are empowered to manually stop the beam at any moment if they note any undesirable internal motion.
SDX® System use in Gating Mode:
The irradiation beam can also be automatically stopped when tumor motion is detected.
Indeed, to increase the high-dose accurate management and above all, the patient’s safety, DYN’R Medical Systems has developed the SDX® Gating Module interface, which is today usable with most of the photon and proton treatment devices, including the IBA Proteus®PLUS.
Following the successful completion of the Verification & Validation (V&V) tests, realized this year in Madrid at Quirónsalud Protontherapy Center by the DYN’R, IBA and Quirónsalud teams, the SDX® System is today also synchronized with the IBA Proteus®ONE solution.
The interoperability of the systems is guaranteed through the IBA UBTI rack and the SDX® Gating Module.
«Who can the PLUS can the ONE » said Francois Galzin, President & CEO of DYN’R Medical Systems. « We are very proud and more than happy about the quality of our long and productive partnership with IBA, and the launch of this new solution shows the efficiency of the works realized since years by our teams to fight together, and each day better, against cancer. It will allow our joint customers, wherever they are based on the planet, to benefit from a high-level solution made to manage respiratory motion while increasing their patient’s safety”.
The first breath-hold clinical treatments in a Proteus®ONE with the SDX® System Gating Module interface was realized at Quirónsalud Protontherapy Center (Spain), where the SDX® System is used in clinical use since March 2021.
“We are very happy at Quirónsalud Protontherapy Center to use the SDX® System option for motion management in our clinical treatments. This allows us to monitor and control the air volume in the lungs increasing both, patient position reproducibility and treatment quality”, said Dr Alejandro Mazal, Technical Director of the Quirónsalud Protontherapy Center. “The SDX® System option is a useful, fast and safe solution to control air volume in Radiotherapy Treatments”, said Dr. Juan Antonio Vera, Medical Physicist at Quirónsalud Protontherapy Center.
For more information, please visit www.SDX-gating.com
Contact Person at DYN’R: Boris Brandlin / boris@dynr.com / +33 6 74 86 18 69
About DYN’R
DYN'R Medical Systems is a French based industry leader in spirometry and respiratory measurement. It created the SDX® Respiratory Gating System to serve an essential function: managing thoracic and abdominal tumor motion during imaging and radiation therapy (photon and proton).
About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,500 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) company meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.
IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).
More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com
About Quirónsalud
Quirónsalud is the leading hospital group in Spain. As part of the firm’s parent company, Fresenius-Helios, Quirónsalud also belongs to Europe’s largest family of hospitals. Outside of Spain, Quirónsalud also has operations in Latin America, particularly Colombia and Peru. The group has a total headcount of over 40,000 employees who work in more than 125 health centers, 54 of which are hospital facilities totaling 8,000 beds. Quirónsalud’s patients receive care that combines state-of-the-art technology and highly specialized, internationally renowned staff.
More information can be found at: www.quironsalud.es/protonterapia
