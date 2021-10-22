Braves celebrates its 18th anniversary today. As last year’s celebrations jolted because of COVID-19
Woodstock, Georgia –The organization has organized a week-long event including sports, fun games, and recreational stay at a local resort.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braves Technologies was founded in October 2003 to recruit and place tech talent for US, Canadian, Australian, and Indian companies. After having accumulated decades of experience in providing the best tech talent to client partners, in the year 2012, the company built the first remote engineering team for one of its US clients.
Today, Braves manages 10+ remote engineering teams in India for clients across the globe. Braves’ employees – 60+ tech professionals, coming from different cultural backgrounds, are enthusiastic and committed to boosting the Braves' role as a reliable partner for its clients, capable of facing the challenges of the fast-paced global environment.
Braves’ CEO, Mak Bhave quoted, “This year is certainly special for us as we have survived and surpassed the expectations from clients in the pandemic. We understood the clients’ situation and worked out the plan to endure the wave. We believed that if we could offer the right cost, the right talent, and a transparent process, it will create a holistic system and help our clients to overcome situations like the current one (COVID-19). And, we were right!”
To learn more about Braves Technologies' success, click here http://www.bravestechnologies.com or email at neha@bravestechnologies.com .
