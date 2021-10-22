From FaceTime to Face Time: AMC 2022 is Back In Person

Oct 22, 2021

By: Rick Stein, Vice President, Fresh Foods, FMI and Farleigh Lichstein, Director, Education, FMI

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we interact with each other and asked us all to think differently to solve problems. Last year at the virtual Annual Meat Conference, our platform allowed us to network with the click of a button. We know you were pleasantly surprised by the extent of virtual networking opportunities last year, but we also know how much more exciting it is to physically walk the aisles of the Annual Meat Conference exhibit floor. We have certainly missed being together for this gathering of the retail meat industry. The idea of running into a colleague at the opening session or during the meat-a-poolza show floor and gleaning nuggets of information from informal networking has certainly been missed.

That’s why we are so eager to welcome you to next year’s Annual Meat Conference! The event will offer a complete educational experience that will allow you to learn about all the latest developments in meat retailing. And now that we are back in person, you will be free to chat with other attendees between sessions to hear their take on the latest meat industry insights. Needless to say, we are thrilled to gather in person once again!

Join us for the 2022 Annual Meat Conference, where we will further chart the course of our bright collective future. FMI and the North American Meat Institute can’t wait to welcome participants back in person from February 7-9, 2022, at the Gaylord National Harbor, Washington D.C. We hope your teams will join more than 1,500 of your peers and trading partners from all segments of the industry to learn and explore new trends and opportunities in meat retail. It is not too early to start making your plans for 2022. Register today!