Global Veterinary Antibiotics Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Veterinary Antibiotics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the veterinary Antibiotics market is expected to grow from $1.12 billion in 2020 to $1.22 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.53 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8%. An increase in the number of zoonotic diseases is driving the veterinary antibiotics market.

The veterinary antibiotics market consists of sales of veterinary antibiotics and related services. Veterinary antibiotics are used to fight against infections and diseases in animals caused due to bacteria. The veterinary antibiotics industry includes companies involved in the production of antibiotics used for therapeutic and prophylaxis treatment of animals.

Increasing collaboration between companies is an emerging trend in the veterinary antibiotics market. Collaboration offer companies to combine technologies and a wide range, more diversified portfolio of products to work with, and it also improves the quality of the antibiotics and the speed at which they are producing. Therefore, companies in the veterinary antibiotics market are focusing on collaborations. For example, in April 2019, Bayer AG entered into a strategic collaboration with Adiva GmbH to develop therapeutic antibodies for veterinary medicine.

By Product: Anti parasitic, Anti bacterial, Non steroidal anti inflammatory drug, Others

By End User: Farm Animals, Companion Animals

By Administration: Premixes, Injections, Oral Powders, Oral Solutions, Othe

By Geography: The global veterinary Antibiotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Veterinary Antibiotics Market Organizations Covered: Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Eli Lilly Company and Elanco.

Regions: Asia Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

