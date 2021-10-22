Submit Release
News Search

There were 702 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,323 in the last 365 days.

Dane County Officer-Involved Shooting

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting incident in Cross Plains, Wis. that occurred the night of Thursday, October 21, 2021.

 

At approximately 8:16 pm, a Dane County deputy sheriff observed a suspicious person while on a routine patrol of Festge Park in Cross Plains, Wis. The deputy made contact with the subject. During the encounter, the subject stabbed the deputy with an edged weapon. The deputy then discharged their weapon and the subject ran. The deputy was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

 

At the time of this release, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for the subject. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation in the search for the subject.

 

DCI is leading the investigation of the officer-involved shooting at Festge Park. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

 

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

 

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

 

Please direct all media inquiries related to the officer-involved shooting to Wisconsin DOJ. Please direct all media inquiries related to the search for the subject to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

You just read:

Dane County Officer-Involved Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.