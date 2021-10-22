Dane County Officer-Involved Shooting

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting incident in Cross Plains, Wis. that occurred the night of Thursday, October 21, 2021.

At approximately 8:16 pm, a Dane County deputy sheriff observed a suspicious person while on a routine patrol of Festge Park in Cross Plains, Wis. The deputy made contact with the subject. During the encounter, the subject stabbed the deputy with an edged weapon. The deputy then discharged their weapon and the subject ran. The deputy was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At the time of this release, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for the subject. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation in the search for the subject.

DCI is leading the investigation of the officer-involved shooting at Festge Park. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

Please direct all media inquiries related to the officer-involved shooting to Wisconsin DOJ. Please direct all media inquiries related to the search for the subject to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.