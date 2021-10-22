Global Dairy Alternatives Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Dairy Alternatives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Dairy Alternatives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Dairy Alternatives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the dairy alternatives market is expected grow from $18.95 billion in 2020 to $19.71 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $27.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. Increasing cases of lactose intolerance and milk allergies are projected to contribute to the dairy alternatives market growth.

The dairy alternatives market consists of sales of dairy alternative products and related services. Dairy alternatives are food & beverages that are used as a substitute for dairy products. These products are extracted from plants including cereals (rice, oats), legumes (soy), seeds (hemp, flax), nuts (peanuts, almond), and other grains (teff, quinoa). The dairy milk alternatives include soy milk, rice milk, oat milk, coconut milk, and flaxseed milk, cheese substitutes comprise soft cheese and hard cheese, butter alternatives such as nut butter, coconut butter, vegetable oil blends, and cultured vegan butter.

Trends In The Global Dairy Alternatives Market

The new product innovation is the trend in the dairy alternatives market. In December 2019, Nestle’s popular brand Nesquik, a health-drink brand, announced the launch of GoodNes, its first plant-based health drink made from a blend of pea protein and oat milk. According to Nestle, its new dairy alternative health drinks match the nutritional value of traditional milk with 2g of dietary fibers and 6 g of protein per serving. The product is made from using cane sugar and leaf extract for the naturally sweet taste and contains 40% less sugar than chocolate almond milk.

Global Dairy Alternatives Market Segments:

The global dairy alternatives market is further segmented:

By Product Type: Non-dairy Milk, Butter, Cheese, Yogurts, Ice cream, Others

By Source: Almond, Soy, Oats, Hemp, Coconut, Rice, Others

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Health Food Stores, Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others

By Geography: The global dairy alternatives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Dairy Alternatives Market Organizations Covered: Tate & Lyle, CP Kelco Inc., SunOpta Inc., The Whitewaves Food Company (US), Organic Valley (US), The Hain Celestial Group (US), Blue Diamond Growers (US), Sunopta (Canada), Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Döhler GmbH, Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company (Australia), Eden Foods (US), Nutriops S.L. (Spain), Earth's Own Food Company (Canada), Triballat Noyal (France), Valsoia S.P.A (Italy), Dohler GmBh (Germany), Panos Brands LLC (US).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

