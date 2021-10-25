WebNIC Recommends Business Owners to Build Their Own Digital Assets
The recent service interruption of online free services affected many businesses and WebNIC urges business owners to build out their own digital assets.BUGIS, CENTRAL REGION, SINGAPORE, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WebNIC, an Internet solutions provider that has operated for more than 21 years in the Internet industry, is advocating for business owners to build out their own digital assets without relying on free online services. With the recent service interruptions that became a popular topic of discussion around the world, the company recommends all business owners to take this seriously, especially if they rely heavily on any free online services.
One of the service interruptions mentioned above is the expiry of Let’s Encrypt’s root certificate, the IdenTrust DST Root CA X3, which expired on 30 September 2021. Although most people probably won’t be affected by this expiry problem, certain groups of people or companies have definitely come across some problems caused by this expiry, particularly those that are still using old devices, old system infrastructure or old versions of operating systems.
The reason why this happened was because older systems and infrastructure used SSL certificates which were chained to IdenTrust DST Root CA X3, a root certificate. In the SSL industry, there are 3 categories of SSL certificates, namely the top-level root certificates, followed by the second level intermediate certificates and lastly the third level leaf certificates or end-entity certificates.
Certificate Authorities (CA) are entities that issue root SSL certificates, which are typically valid for around 20 years. These root certificates are then used to issue the second level intermediate certificates, which are typically valid for around 3 – 6 years. The intermediate certificates are then used to issue the third level leaf certificates, the ones that websites around the world get. They are typically valid for around 90 days to 1 year. As the root certificate IdenTrust DST Root CA X3 expires, any other SSL certificates chained to this root certificate will expire too, therefore causing problems for systems or devices that use these SSL certificates.
Another service interruption involves the recent outages of mainstream services such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, which went down for 6 hours on October 5, 2021. Hence, following these undesirable events, WebNIC would like to advise any businesses, individuals or entities who have an online presence to always make sure to prepare a backup plan for their online business and operations, just in case events like these happen again, and in the worst case scenario they all happen at the same time, whereby business activities will be severely affected. Hence, it is always important to build your own website, instead of relying on free services, as mainstream service is not a guarantee that it will last until the end.
About WebNIC
WebNIC is an accredited registrar for ICANN, and various countries including Asia, Europe, America, Australasia, and Africa. The company is committed to delivering quality and reliable domain wholesale service and web security service. With offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Indonesia and Taiwan, we serve 5,000 active resellers over 70 countries. WebNIC’s Premier Partner Program has enabled our partners to enjoy a streamlined reseller experience while accelerating business growth. To join us and become a reseller, please visit https://www.webnic.cc/ for more information and live chat with us. You may also email us at inquiry@info.webnic.cc.
