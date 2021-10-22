Ovarian Cancer Drugs Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2025

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report Ovarian Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the ovarian cancer Drugs market is expected to grow from $1.49 billion in 2020 to $1.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.3%. The rising incidence of ovarian cancer is driving the ovarian cancer drugs market.

The ovarian cancer drugs market consists of sales of ovarian cancer drugs to treat ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer is caused due to abnormal growth of cells in ovary. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery for treating ovarian cancer. The ovarian cancer drugs include Paclitaxel, Cisplatin, Adriamycin PFS (Doxorubicin Hydrochloride), Carboplatin, Cyclophosphamide, Platinol (Cisplatin), Paraplatin (Carboplatin), Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome, Evacet (Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome), Cytoxan (Cyclophosphamide), Paraplat (Carboplatin), Taxol (Paclitaxel), Neosar (Cyclophosphamide) and others.

Drug manufacturing companies in the industry are increasingly innovating and developing combination drugs to treat ovarian cancer drugs. Combination drugs consists of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are combined into a single dosage form to treat complex medical conditions. The pharmaceutical companies in the ovarian cancer drugs market are investing on the research and development of innovative products such as combination drugs to reduce manufacturing costs, increase compliance and efficiency, improve medication concordance, increase profitability and reduce side effects. For instance, Roche's blockbuster tranquilize Avastin (bevacizumab), is a combination drug approved by FDA, with ingredients such as carboplatin and paclitaxel, which is utilized to treat advance stage (III or IV) ovarian cancer.

By Tumor Type: Epithelial Ovarian Cancer, Ovarian Low Malignant Potential Tumor, Germ Cell Tumor, Sex Cord-Stromal Tumor

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Others

By Drug Type: Alkylating Agents, Mitotic Inhibitors, Antirheumatics, Antipsoriatics, VEGF/VEGFR inhibitors, PARP inhibitors, Antineoplastics, Others

By Geography: The global ovarian cancer Drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Organizations Covered: AstraZeneca, Roche, Tesaro, Clovis Oncology, Boehringer Ingelheim.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

