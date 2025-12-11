Biosimilars Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biosimilars Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Biosimilars Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Expected Cagr For The Biosimilars Market Through 2025?

The size of the biosimilars market has seen exponential growth in the recent years. The market, which was worth $18.65 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $21.85 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. Factors that have contributed to this historical growth include an increase in the prevalence of cancer, considerable economic growth in emerging markets, an escalation in the allocation for pharmaceutical R&D, a hike in healthcare expenditure, expanding government initiatives, a robust pipeline of drugs, a decrease in the cost of biosimilars, and an upsurge in patent expirations.

Predictions indicate a swift expansion in the biosimilars market size in the upcoming years, escalating to ""$41.34 billion in 2029"" with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. This forecasted growth in the approaching period could be due to several factors including the rising incidence of cancer, growing demand for prophylaxis using G-CSF, increased healthcare spending, the potential of untapped economies, advancements in technology, penetrating influence of biological drugs, growing older population and improved access to healthcare. Key trends anticipated for this period encompass a concentration on solid R&D activities for inventing effective and novel drugs, focus on M&A as a growth strategy, emphasis on forming strategic alliances, increasing investment undertakings, and an inclination towards artificial intelligence.

Download a free sample of the biosimilars market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2807&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Biosimilars Market?

The elevated occurrence of chronic conditions such as arthritis, asthma, and cancer is predicted to significantly push the biosimilars market. Factors like extensive working hours, insufficient physical activity, and harmful food and drink choices contribute to these chronic ailments, and biosimilars are progressively being used to combat them. These molecules operate by triggering the immune response against cancer cells, aiding in their elimination from the body. A United Nations report suggests that by 2030, chronic diseases are anticipated to account for 70% of global fatalities, with the overall chronicle disease burden predicted to be about 60%. Hence, an increase in these chronic diseases is anticipated to spur demand for biosimilars, thereby boosting the biosimilars market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Biosimilars Market?

Major players in the Biosimilars include:

• Amgen

• Novartis AG

• Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

• Viatris

• Celltrion, Inc.

• Coherus Biosciences

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

• Roche India Pvt Ltd

• Abbott India Limited

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Biosimilars Market In The Future?

To maintain a competitive position in the biosimilars market, major corporations concentrate on the development of novel products. AMJEVITA is the first biosimilar to Humira in the U.S, a drug used by more than a million patients suffering from certain severe inflammatory diseases. For example, in January 2023, Amgen Inc., a biotechnology firm based in the US, introduced AMJEVITA (adalimumab-atto), a biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab), now available in the US. AMJEVITA (40 mg) is offered at a list price, which is the wholesale acquisition cost, 55% lower than the current list price of Humira. Furthermore, AMJEVITA is also available at a list price that is 5% lower than the existing Humira list price.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Biosimilars Market

The biosimilars market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Erythropoietin, Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor, Other Hormones, Others

2) By Product: Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

3) By Application: Oncology, Chronic And Autoimmune Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Monoclonal Antibodies: IgG Biosimilars, Non-IgG Biosimilars

2) By Insulin: Rapid-Acting Insulin Biosimilars, Long-Acting Insulin Biosimilars, Premixed Insulin Biosimilars

3) By Erythropoietin: Epoetin Alfa Biosimilars, Darbepoetin Alfa Biosimilars

4) By Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF): Filgrastim Biosimilars, Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars

5) By Other Hormones: Growth Hormones, Hormonal Replacement Therapy Biosimilars

6) By Others: Enzyme Biosimilars, Vaccines, Other Biologics

View the full biosimilars market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-global-market-report

Global Biosimilars Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the biggest player in the worldwide biosimilars market was North America. The region projected to exhibit the most rapid growth is the Middle East. The report on the biosimilars market includes an analysis of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Biosimilars Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Biosimilar Growth Hormone Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-growth-hormone-global-market-report

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodie Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-monoclonal-antibodie-global-market-report

Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptide Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-therapeutic-peptide-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.