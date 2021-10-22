Biomaterials Market Statistics 2021: Ready to Observe Significant Growth in future

North America held the leading position in the global market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the study period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Biomaterials Market by Type (Metallic, Polymeric, Ceramic, and Natural) and Application (Cardiovascular, Dental, Orthopedic, Wound Healing, Plastic, Surgery, Ophthalmology, Tissue Engineering) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at:"The biomaterials market has piqued the interest of healthcare providers, owing to the wide array of biomaterials such as metallic, polymeric, ceramic, and natural types for treating a wide range of conditions and other biotechnological applications. The major factors driving the market include increase in incidence of cardiovascular, neurological, dental, and orthopedic disorders, rise in geriatric population, high demand for implantable devices, and advancement in medical technology and innovations by key players". "Increasing usage of implantable products and growing awareness of biomaterials application in emerging economies have fueled the growth of the biomaterials market".Global biomaterials market is expected to reach $139 billion by 2022, from $62 billion in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2016 to 2022.Orthopedic disorder was the leading application segment in the market, followed by cardiovascular disorders and drug-delivery systems segments, cumulatively contributing about three-fourths shares of the global market. This was attributed to the high incidence of conditions characterized by degenerative symptoms and notable relief offered by the use of biomaterial-based products. Neurological disorder is an another key application area of the biomaterials market, and is expected to offer lucrative investment opportunities to market players in the near future. Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such asRoyal DSMWright Medical Group N.V.Corbion N.V.Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.Bayer AGCarpenter Technology CorporationCovalon Technologies Ltd.Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Victrex plc., and Collagen Matrix, Inc. 