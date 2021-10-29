King Moosa releases his new single "13 Summers"

Since his release King Moosa has been determined to be a voice for the changes in policy that could change lives.

ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS, USA, October 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some people go through tremendous trepidation and crumble under the pressure, while others pass through such crucibles and hardships that snap them into rare gems. King Moosa was sentenced to 25 years at the age of 14 this man grew up in the Illinois penal system. Overcoming obstacle after obstacle to see the light of day when he earned his clemency with the help of Vic Mensa. Designed Conviction is getting behind him and is proud to announce the release of the first out of 3 singles coming out on the Designed Conviction label. produced by Josh Holland, 13 summers is available now on all major outlets.About King MoosaKing Moosa, born Brian Harrington Jr., is a young man that truly understands purpose. Growing up on the west end of Rockford, Illinois he was a child like many others. Raised by single mother Michelle Harrington, young Brian found himself expressing himself quite early through drawing and his love for music. The innocence of childhood was short lived for Brian, like so many other marginalized youths growing up in inner cities. Growing up in a city plagued with gang activity and paired with a single parent household focused on providing, it was quite easy to end up in the wrong place at the wrong time. At the vulnerable age of 14, Moosa found himself involved in a gun deal gone horribly wrong. The consequences for these actions.... a 25 year sentence.One would think a child in that predicament might give up hope. Facing the reality that the best years of his life would be spent behind bars could be quite depressing after all. The prospect of a child attaining his freedom at the age of 40 in a world he would be far removed from could be terrifying at the very least. However, we all know that the results of extreme pressure affect different elements in different ways. Bred from all the best qualities young Moosa decided to start constructing his crown.Finding peace in his creative powers, he decided to pour himself into two things: his music and attaining the second chance he knew that he deserved. That he was meant to have. At a very young age Moosa realized that just because something was meant for him, that didn’t mean that he had the luxury of sitting around waiting on it. This young king began putting in the work. Studying his options and growing his craft, King Moosa went viral from prison. Spitting freestyles on jail calls was keeping him sane inside and yet his love for music was doing so much more beyond those walls.As time went on COVID hit the world and all of a sudden his opportunities opened wide up. People in power were reconsidering the prison system and reevaluating the people they were keeping behind bars. Did the crimes these people committed really justify them dying behind bars? This was his chance and he knew it. King Moosa did not hesitate to file a clemency and Vic Mensa reached out to the Governor’s office. A petition was circulated around and acquired over 3,000 signatures. The tides were in motion and King Moosa was ready for his wave to crash onto the shores of his second chance. April 8th, 2020, the wave hit! Governor JB Pritzker delivered the news he'd been waiting for. His clemency had been granted! The very next day King Moosa was released.Attaining his second chance had become a reality. Now a lot of people would have been satisfied with their own freedom, drunk with the possibilities that freedom could afford them. Those are not the thoughts of a King. Since his release King Moosa has been determined to be a voice for the changes in policy that could change lives. Building his catalog and advocating for juvenile justice have become his two main priorities. Now a year and a half later this King has testified before panels reviewing critical policy, and appeared in Silenced: An unlock civics documentary. The young king's catalog has grown to over 60 unreleased songs and will be releasing his first post release project entitled 13 Summers this October. Determined to get his story out and affect as much change as possible, we are happy to announce a book in the works.Stay tuned for the much-anticipated autobiography titled "14". Keep up with the journey of this young King.Upcoming ReleasesMan in a Minute – November 12, 2021Anxiety – December 3, 2021.