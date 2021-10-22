THE “I WON’T STARVE” FOUNDER, J HALEEM, HITS SOUTHEN CALIFORNIA ON HIS BUSINESS & BOOKS TOUR
In collaboration with the “Summerville for Congress” campaign, J Haleem Washington hosts a book signing event and business expo.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J Haleem Washington, Author, Speaker, and Trainer is kicking off his Southern California visit by leading the I WON’T STARVE “Serve the People” Business Expo in Long Beach, California at The Cove Hotel. This event is in conjunction with the campaign kickoff weekend of Rev. William Summerville for Congress. Both men are members of Phi Beta Sigma and have a passion for empowering entrepreneurs with resources, tools, and opportunities. You can attend this event for free from 2pm-4pm. You will hear from the candidate, Rev. Summerville, J Haleem, Tamika Sims, Naida Rutherford, Richard Leon on unionizing and many others to provide attendees with information and resources. There will also be food trucks and vendors. If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact Annette Stewart at aj.stewart@summervilleforcongress.com.
Sunday, October 24th at 2pm – 4pm, Malik’s Books in Culver City will host J Haleem’s book reading and signing. This 3-time author will be sharing his experience and wisdom gained from catching a felony case while he was in college, struggling to find good employment based on that strike, and recently being granted a pardon for those crimes by the State of South Carolina with the support of politicians and state notables. J Haleem’s story and resiliance is notable. Malik’s Bookstore is located in the Westfield Culver City Mall at 6000 Sepulveda Blvd. Culver City, California. Admission is free.
Jamar “J Haleem” Washington is a graduate of Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Management & Entrepreneurship. He is a certified facilitator by the Kauffman Group, certified trainer by the Association of Talent Development, and certified professional coach through the Center for Coaching Certification.
