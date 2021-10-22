Bridges To Recovery Opens New Residential Mental Health Treatment Facility In Beverly Hills, California
We are thrilled with the refreshed direction of our Bridges to Recovery program. It's been exciting to watch the growth of our already established individualized program under our new leadership team.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Constellation Behavioral Health announced today the opening of a new Bridges to Recovery mental health facility in Beverly Hills. Bridges to Recovery, Beverly Hills—Maple Drive is the second Bridges to Recovery facility to open in Beverly Hills this year, with Bridges to Recovery, Beverly Hills—Foothill Road having opened in February.
— Krista Gilbert, PhD
“We are thrilled with the refreshed direction of our Bridges to Recovery program. Our luxury residences in Beverly Hills are the perfect setting for our clientele struggling with depression, anxiety, and trauma disorders,” said Constellation Behavioral Health CEO, Krista Gilbert, PhD.“ It has been exciting to watch the growth of our already very established, individualized program under our new leadership team.”
Under the guidance of Executive Director Melissa Smith and Clinical Director Alexander Bacher, PhD, Bridges to Recovery, Beverly Hills, will continue to provide the exceptional treatment that Bridges to Recovery is known for. Bridges to Recovery facilities provide a unique and effective combination of psychiatry, psychotherapy, and integrative therapy to treat mood, anxiety, trauma, and personality disorders. The integrated residential treatment program at Bridges to Recovery provides relief from suffering and an opportunity to learn new coping skills, symptom management, and make sustainable change in a safe and private luxury residence.
In addition to daily group therapies, clients receive five individual therapy sessions per week and weekly psychiatric consultations. While in the comfort of our Beverly Hills residences, clients can enjoy gourmet lunches and dinners prepared by our professional chefs, access onsite gyms and pools, and participate in experiential activities and holistic therapies such as massage, acupuncture, and yoga sessions.
“I am so proud of the team we’re building and the work we’ve done together to expand upon what already makes Bridges to Recovery such a special program,” said Melissa Smith. “Our beautiful new locations are evocative of the safe, private, calm, and nurturing atmosphere we want our clients to feel when they come to us for treatment.”
ABOUT BRIDGES TO RECOVERY
Bridges to Recovery’s luxury residential mental health program in Beverly Hills is designed for men and women struggling with depression, anxiety, complicated grief, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, trauma disorders, and other mental health conditions. Our clinical expertise, advanced assessments and diagnostics, intensive therapy, holistic and experiential services, and nurturing home-like residences provide a supportive environment for healing. We have a six-client maximum at each Joint Commission-accredited facility, which gives us the opportunity to truly connect and work with each individual to get to the root of their problems and help them gain the skills they need for continued growth to lead a healthier, happier life.
ABOUT CONSTELLATION BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
Constellation Behavioral Health is dedicated to creating innovative treatment programs for adults with mental health, addiction, and co-occurring disorders. Constellation was founded on the belief that excellent treatment outcomes require an intense focus on diagnosing and treating co-occurring disorders. Our dedicated staff works together to deliver a shared, integrated system of care, providing quality, innovation, and collaborative treatment at each of our unique Joint Commission-accredited facilities.
Our facilities include Alta Mira Recovery Programs, a nationally recognized residential treatment center specializing in alcoholism, drug addiction, and co-occurring disorders in Sausalito, CA, Bridges to Recovery, a leading residential psychiatric treatment program with residences in Beverly Hills, CA, and BrightQuest Treatment Centers, which offers long-term treatment for individuals suffering from severe and complex mental illnesses in San Diego, CA and Nashville, TN.
