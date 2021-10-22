Annuity.com Endorses Mark Wagner's Book Building Financial Fences
Start Building Your Financial Fences Today!CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On a farm, you build fences to protect what matters most. It is exactly the same with our financial lives. We need fences to protect the resources we value and keep influences away that will deplete the assets. In his book Building Financial Fences, Mark Wagner will guide you to build with confidence for your retirement. Provide tools to have confidence in your financial decisions, while constructing a financial plan that makes sense for you and your family.
Mark brings a lighthearted touch to working through serious retirement issues, with easy-to-follow options to understand before you talk with a professional. Set up the Financial Fences that fit your needs. Your life is precious and you have worked hard to provide for yourself and your loved ones. Building Financial Fences will help you understand your choices so your assets work effectively for the rest of your life and beyond.
Mark has a unique ability to communicate intricate financial concepts in everyday language. He is an independent insurance agent licensed in several states (including Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Hawaii, and Florida). In addition, he is a Certified Public Adjustor with certifications from FEMA and IICRC and a certified CPR and First Aid instructor with ASHI and the Red Cross. These qualifications have not caused Mark to lose touch with the average person’s experience. He still loves gardening, canning with his mom, driving in the country, and meeting people at the county fair.
"Mark Wagner's contribution to creative retirement planning has affected thousands, concerned with market risk and volatility. Mark's approaches have helped so many deal with the stress and worries in how they approach this topic. Not only do we whole heartily endorse his book but, we promote it and his concepts to retirement planners, agents, and clients. We wholeheartedly endorse his book!" Bill Broich co-owner of Annuity.com
Mark Wagner
American Atlantic LLC
+1 855-401-6275
email us here