Veterans' Donation Fund Large Grants 2021
Opening Date: October 15, 2021 at 3:00pm
Closing Date: December 17, 2021 at 5:00pm.
Veterans’ Donation Fund (VDF) Large Grants Eligibility is open to Local Governments, Native American Tribes, and Non Profits for planning programs/projects/events that benefit Arizona Veterans and their families. Please visit the VDF website for more information and instructions on how to apply: https://dvs.az.gov/donation-fund
Questions about the VDF Large Grants Requirements?
Join us for a Pre-Application Conference for an opportunity to ask questions and receive information about the VDF Large Grant Application Requirements.
Conference Date: November 5, 2021
Conference Time: 11:00am to 12:00pm Introductions, Review of VDF Application Instructions, Review of how to navigate eCivis, Questions and Answers
Conference Location:
- In-Person Option: Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services, 3839 N. 3rd, Bushmaster Conference Room, 2nd Floor
- Virtual Option: Google Meet
Please send your RSVP with an indication of whether you will be attending in person or virtually to [email protected] by November 1, 2021. A calendar invite will be sent out on November 2, 2021 with both the in-person and virtual meeting information.