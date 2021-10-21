N.C. Sedimentation Control Commission to meet November 4

The N.C. Sedimentation Control Commission will meet virtually on Tuesday, November 4, 2021, The meeting will begin at 10 a.m., and the public may join the meeting by computer or phone.

During the meeting, Commission members will review materials from municipalities and counties across the state and hear updates from subcommittees. An agenda and supporting documents are posted on the Commission website.

Who: Sedimentation Control Commission

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 4

Where: WebEx Meeting Link

Event number: 2437 209 1730

Event Password: StopMud

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL

To learn more about the Commission, to view the agenda and related documents, visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/energy-mineral-land-resources/sedimentation-control-commission.

The Sedimentation Control Commission administers the state's Sedimentation Control Program pursuant to the N.C. Sedimentation Pollution Control Act of 1973. The commission is charged with adopting rules, setting standards and providing guidance for implementation of the law.